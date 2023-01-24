Fulham vs Tottenham: Kick-off time, date, live stream, TV channel – Economic Times

Liverpool, who missed out on the league title by a single point last season, will take to the field on Friday, in what will be the first match of the 2019/20 season of the English Premier League. As is customary in football leagues the world over, English clubs will sport a new set of kits for the forthcoming season.

Here is how players from the top teams will look, come the weekend.

(Clockwise from top left: Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United, Chelsea)

The Gunners will be wearing an Adidas kit for the first time since 1994. In the interim, they had successful partnerships with Nike and Puma. The return to the three stripes will throw up memories of old Arsenal sides as their home kit is a throwback to the club’s kit from the 90s. The second kit, which features a “bruised banana’ look is also a nod to kits worn by team’s during the club’s glorious past.

Nike has crafted a simple, yet intricate design for the Blues’ home kit. The pattern pays homage to their stadium, Stamford Bridge, and represents the shadows created on the pitch by the glass roof at the ground. The away kit is white, with a slight collar with a red and blue fringe.

The Champions of Europe will play in an all-red strup, with the crest and the manufacturer logo in gold. The vertical pinstripes are a throwback to kits worn by the Reds in the 1980s. The away kit looks smart, but the blue shorts that’ll be worn by players on their travels, has divided the fanbase, as the colour is associated with cross-town rivals, Everton. This black third kit is one of the sleekest designed by New Balance, whose contract with Liverpool expires at the end of the upcoming campaign.

The Red Devils home kit pays homage to the team that won the Treble in the 1998/99 season. The crowning achievement of the campaign was European glory, clinched by last gasp goals from Teddy Sherringham and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer against a strong Bayern Munich side. The latter currently plies his trade by the technical area at Old Trafford. The timing of those goals in that match find mention on the kit’s shirt sleeves. The dates when they won all three pieces of silverware that season, are also displayed at the bottom of the shirt.

