iPhone SE 2023 first look leaked! Looks like THIS iPhone – HT Tech

Copyright © HT Media Limited

All rights reserved.

Apple launched iPhone SE 3 and iPhone 14 series this year and rumors have already sparked interest and curiosity among people for the upcoming expected smartphones (iPhone 15 series and iPhone SE 4). Informing about the next (fourth) generation of the iPhone SE, a leaker Jon Prosser said that it will feature almost exactly the same design as that of the iPhone XR.

The information was provided by his YouTube channel named FRONT PAGE TECH (fpt.). In the video he said that the iPhone SE 4 looks almost similar to iPhone XR with new updates and features. It can be known that Apple launched iPhone XR in the year 2018. Also, according to the video, the fourth generation of the iPhone SE will likely be made available in three color options namely- Midnight, Starlight and Product Red.

Prosser does not inform about the internals or specifications that the iPhone SE 4, however, he does hint that the device can use some older hardware to keep the cost of the handset down. It can be known that the first-generation iPhone SE design was based on iPhone 5S which was launched in 2013, and the iPhone SE 2 and iPhone SE 3 designs were based on iPhone 8 which was launched in the year 2017.

This is not all, there are leaks and reports regarding the display of the iPhone SE 4 too. Analyst Ross Young had earlier said that the next-generation iPhone SE will feature a 6.1-inch display along with a notch cutout at the top.

According to a report by MacRumors, “Prosser’s latest claim lines up with a recent forecast from display analyst Ross Young, who said that the next-generation iPhone SE will feature a 6.1-inch display with a “notch” cutout at the top of the display. Back in 2019, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo first said that Apple was working on an iPhone SE with a 6.1-inch LCD display. Since the iPhone XR featured a 6.1-inch LCD display with a notch, rumors seem to be in broad agreement about the design of the next-generation iPhone SE.”

However, what needs to be noted is that there are no official information regarding the launch of the iPhone SE 4 or about its specifications and features. All the details mentioned above are based on leaks, rumours, and reports.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

71666264433225

source