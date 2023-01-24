Binance Goes on a Crypto Education Tour Across Francophone Africa – IT News Africa

Binance, one of the world’s leading blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency infrastructure providers have launched a crypto education tour across 5 countries in French-speaking Africa as part of its mission to drive blockchain adoption and enable greater financial accessibility in the region.

On September 10 2022, Binance kicked off the first meetup of the tour in Cotonou, Benin with a goal to empower crypto newbies and enthusiasts in the region with the right knowledge about blockchain technology and how to use it as a tool for financial freedom.

The Benin meetup was an offline educational event introducing people to the world of cryptocurrency, as well as the Binance Ecosystem. There were about 400 attendees with keen interests in blockchain technology.

Attendees also participated in engaging games like an NFT quiz, with 250+ winners receiving NFTs. The remainder of the tour will be held in:

Binance continues to be at the forefront of blockchain education through its offline meetups which have been instrumental in democratising and deepening cryptocurrency adoption and accessibility in Francophone Africa.

Just last month, the company launched a crypto education hub in Yaoundé, Cameroon to provide resources and training for young people across Francophone Africa. Taking their mission a step further, the Francophone meetups demonstrate the blockchain giant’s continued commitment to providing avenues for offline connections, learning, and sharing of experiences in the crypto space.

“It is clear that Francophone Africa has limitless potential to be a key player in the blockchain revolution and we are committed to providing more people with access to the necessary information and tools to use digital assets and blockchain. Community is a vital part of blockchain and by bringing together like-minded people to learn and grow in the space, the future of blockchain in Francophone Africa is inevitably prosperous,” said Carine Dikambi, Francophone Africa Lead at Binance.

The importance of these education initiatives cannot be overemphasized for the region. This is especially because making payments across country lines is pretty difficult for Africans. Cryptocurrency simplifies all this by innovating and simplifying remittances, cross-border transfers or settlements for users.

These innovations are an engine of growth for crypto adoption in Francophone Africa and Africa as a whole as they offer a borderless way for Africans to participate in the crypto market today.

With the growth in general user interest, education and even media interest, crypto has the potential to foster innovation, financial inclusion and economic competitiveness for Francophone Africa.

What to expect from the upcoming meetups:

Learn the basics of blockchain.

Discover how others are using crypto in their everyday lives and how to store value with crypto and earn on your crypto balances.

Understand real-world applications of the blockchain.

Understand crypto trading and how it works in simple terms.

If you are in Francophone Africa and are interested in learning about blockchain technology and cryptocurrency, use this link to register.

By Staff Writer.

Podcast by IT News Africa

This week Luis Monzon chats with Stephen Osler, co-founder and business development director of South African cybersecurity firm Nclose.

Stephen and Luis talk about cybersecurity in the public sector with a focus on African organisations, and the risks, challenges and weaknesses found therein.

Now, let’s take a DIP!

Cisco has released the latest in its annual cybersecurity study, Security O…

Predictions for enterprise resource planning (ERP) over the next few years…

Leading South African mobile network provider Telkom is the latest operator…

The CIO role has undergone a seismic shift. No longer relegated to just “ke…

AVEVA, a global leader in industrial software, today announced the completi…

source