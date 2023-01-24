Save Up to $500 on MacBook, iPad, Apple TV 4K at Amazon – AppleInsider

Copyright © 2023, Quiller Media, Inc.

This week’s best Amazon deals are all about MacBooks, with discounts knocking up to 20% off retail prices on M1 Pro and M1 Max MacBook Pros.

With Apple introducing the M2 MacBook Pro lineup last week, that means deals on M1 Pro and M1 Max 16-inch models up to $500 off this week. Also, take $400 off M1 Pro 14-inch models, $150 off M2 MacBook Pro 13-inch.

Every week the AppleInsider team combs Amazon for the best weekly Apple deals. We include everything from Apple devices to accessories and must-haves that pair with your favorite gadgets.

Best Apple deals on Amazon for the week of January 23rd

2021 16-inch MacBook Pro M1 Pro with 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD in Space Gray: $2,199 (was $2,699)

2021 16-inch MacBook Pro M1 Max with 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD: $2,999 (was $3,499)

2021 14-inch MacBook Pro M1 Pro with 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD in Silver: $1,999 (was $2,499)

2022 MacBook Pro 13-inch M2 with 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD in Space Gray: $1,349 (was $1,499)

Apple iPhone 13 Pro 128GB, Carrier Locked in Sierra Blue or Gold: $899 (was $999)

2022 iPad Air 5th Generation Wi-Fi only, 256GB storage in any color but Pink: $679 (was $749)

2022 iPad Air 5th Generation Wi-Fi + Cellular, 64GB storage in Purple: $649 (was $749)

2022 Apple TV 4K with 64GB Storage (3rd Generation): $144.95 (was $149)

Apple iPhone 13 mini Clear MagSafe case: $32.99 (was $49)

More great Apple deals from around the web

There are plenty of additional markdowns going on across Apple’s product lines. Here’s a sampling of our top picks, with hundreds of exclusive bargains available in the AppleInsider Apple Price Guide.

The 88% price drop on Microsoft Office for Mac Home & Business 2021 brings the standalone license down to $29.99.

Apple's M2 Pro Mac mini features a 10-core CPU, 16-core GPU, 16GB of memory and a 512GB SSD — and best of all it's on sale with this exclusive discount.

Some of today's top discounts include $100 off an M2 Macbook Air, 61% off a Lenovo 2022 Ideapad 3 Laptop, $150 off a Bose Smart Soundbar 600, 80% off AUKEY Bluetooth Earbuds, and 34% off a Samsung 55-inch Class OLED Smart 4K TV.

Apple added powerful new M2 Pro and M2 Max chips to the 14-inch MacBook Pro. Here's how it compares to the 2022 13-inch MacBook Pro with M2.

Apple has added powerful new M2 Pro and M2 Max chips to the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro. Here's how they stack up versus the M1 Max and M1 Pro models.

The M2 Pro Mac mini bridges the gap between entry-level and high-end. Here's how it compares to the baseline Mac Studio.

On January 17, Apple refreshed its Mac mini with the M2 Apple Silicon processor — and more. Here's how the new M2 and M2 Pro models compare to the 2020 M1 Mac mini.

Microsoft's Surface Pro 9 updates the Windows tablet with both Intel and ARM options, in a form that competes directly with Apple's iPad Pro lineup. Here's how the rival tablets square up.

