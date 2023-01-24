Nothing Phone (1), Google Pixel 7 series selling with heavy … – The Mobile Indian

Nothing Phone (1), Google Pixel 7 series selling with heavy … –...

Google Pixel 7 series and the Nothing Phone (1) are now available with heavy discounts on Flipkart in India

Google Pixel 7 series is available with a heavy discount on Flipkart

Nothing Phone (1) is also available with a discount of up to Rs 9,000

Pixel 7 can be availed with a discount of up to Rs 7,000

Nothing Phone (1) and the Google Pixel 7 series are now being sold with heavy discounts on Flipkart in India. While the Phone (1) is being sold with a discount of up to Rs 3,000, the Pixel 7 series is getting discounts of up to Rs 10,000 making these deals even sweeter than before. Check out the details on discounts available on both Nothing Phone (1) and the Google Pixel 7 Series below.

The Nothing Phone (1) debuted back in July of this year and got a price hike of Rs 1,000 within a matter of a month after launch. Phone (1) was available in 8GB/128GB for Rs 33,999, 8GB/256GB for Rs 36,999 and the 12GB/256GB for Rs 39,999 on Flipkart.

However, now the device is available for Rs 27,999 for the base variant whose price can be brought down further to Rs 25,199, thanks to an additional discount available only for Federal Bank and Bank of Baroda card users. The 8/256GB model is being sold for Rs 29,999 and can be bought for Rs 26,999 as a part of the same bank offer as above.

The top 12/256GB model is available for Rs 33,999 and can be bought for Rs 30,999. These discounts make the Nothing Phone (1) a very appealing purchase considering the device checks almost all the points required for being an all-rounder.

The Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro debuted for Rs 59,999 and Rs 84,999, respectively in India. However, as a part of a new offer, Flipkart is selling the Google Pixel 7 for Rs 52,999 to those who have an HDFC debit or credit card. Users with a Federal Bank card or Bank of Baroda card can also avail discounts of up to Rs 3,000 on Pixel 7 on Flipkart.

As for the Pixel 7 Pro, HDFC Bank Card users can avail a discount of Rs 10,000 on Flipkart, bringing down the price of the device to Rs 74,999 from Rs 84,999. This also makes the Google Pixel 7 Pro one of the best options in the price range as per our experience with the device.

