Rivian Automotive, Inc. receives a $4.84 million investment from … – Best Stocks

According to the most recent statement that the company has submitted to the SEC, Seatown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its shareholding of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) during the third quarter of 2018. (SEC). To acquire 147,000 ownership shares of the electric vehicle manufacturer, the company forked over a total of $4,838,000.

Several other institutional investors have recently changed the quantity of RIVN stock they own, and these changes have been made public. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased the percentage of ownership it held in Rivian Automotive by 31.8% over the first three months of 2018. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,502 shares of the electric car automaker’s stock with a value of $528,000 following the acquisition of an additional 2,532 shares during the most recent quarter. The most recent fiscal quarter was used for the purchase of these shares. The first three months of 2018 saw a 9.1 percent increase in the amount of Rivian Automotive stock that was owned by D.A. Davidson & CO. D.A. Davidson & Co.’s total ownership stake in the electric vehicle automaker, which has a market valuation of $310,000, increased by 515 shares during the most recent quarter as a result of the company’s purchase of additional shares. As of right now, D.A. Davidson & Co. possesses 6176 shares. The Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund spent $493,000 during the first three months of 2018 to acquire a new interest in Rivian Automotive. During the first three months of 2018, MetLife Investment Management LLC provided Rivian Automotive with funding for $231,000 through an investment. In the first three months of 2018, Rhumbline Advisers increased the amount of Rivian Automotive stock owned by 5.3%, which brings us to our last point. Following the acquisition of an additional 6,690 shares during the most recent quarter, Rhumbline Advisers now holds 132,021 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock in their portfolio. The holdings of Rhumbline Advisers in this stock are currently worth a total of $6,633,000. The total number of shares currently in circulation are owned by institutional investors, who collectively account for 67.97% of the company’s total stake.

NASDAQ On Wednesday, the RIVN reached 17.22, a gain of 0.29 percent from its previous value. Today, only 216,794 shares were traded, a significantly lower volume than the company’s typical daily volume of 25,594,518. The moving average of the company’s price over the past 200 days is 30.39, and the moving average over the last 50 days is 24.43. The company has a P/E ratio that is currently at 1.63, a market cap that is currently at $15.86 billion, and a beta that is currently at 1.84. There is a debt-to-equity ratio of zero, a current ratio of 6.84, and a quick ratio of 6.39. Because there is no debt, the debt-to-equity ratio equals zero. Throughout the company’s existence, Rivian Automotive, Inc. has experienced a 52-week low of 15.82 and a 52-week high of 76.32 in the stock market.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) divulged the results of its most recent quarterly financial report on November 9, 2018. The maker of electric vehicles reported a quarterly loss of -1.57 cents per share, which was better than the estimate of -1.78 cents per share that analysts had made. The net margin and the return on equity for Rivian Automotive were negative, with the former being in the red by 714.01% and 32.42%, respectively. The revenue range that analysts anticipated the company would bring in during the quarter was between 513.89 and 536.00 million dollars. This range was based on the company’s historical quarterly revenue. Rivian Automotive, Inc. is expected to record a loss of -7.41 cents per share in 2018, as stated by the projections of industry professionals.

Regarding RIVN, a substantial amount of research papers have been written. In a research report that was made public on November 14, Morgan Stanley downgraded Rivian Automotive from "overweight" to "equal weight" and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $55.00. Both of these changes were made to the company's stock price. Mizuho lowered their "buy" rating and target price for Rivian Automotive from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report made public on December 20 and released on Tuesday. On Tuesday, November 29, Evercore ISI began covering Rivian Automotive as part of their research. They assigned the stock the rating of "in line" and set the price target at $35.00. In a research report published on November 10, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their "buy" rating and price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $61.00 to $55.00. The price objective remained the same. Lastly, in a research note published on November 10, DA Davidson lowered their price objective for Rivian Automotive shares from $27.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating for the stock. Twelve research analysts have provided the company with a recommendation to buy their stock, six have provided a recommendation to hold their shares, and two of the same experts have provided a recommendation to sell. According to the data made available by Bloomberg, the current recommendation for Rivian Automotive is a "Moderate Buy," and the price target has been established at $43.38.

According to reports from other news outlets, Chief Financial Officer Claire Mcdonough sold 14,235 shares of company stock on Tuesday, November 15. The company provided this information. To generate income, a total of $497,086.20 worth of the stock was traded at an average price of 34.92, and the transaction brought in revenue. The company’s chief financial officer currently holds 81,151 shares, and the total value of those shares is 2,833,792.92 dollars. The transaction was made public through a filing that was made with the SEC, which can be located on the website of the SEC. On November 15, Chief Administrative Officer Jeff Baker made a transaction in which he sold 1,689 shares of the company’s stock. Related developments can be found here. The total amount received for the sale of the shares was 58,067.82 dollars, equivalent to a price of 34.38 dollars per share on average. As a direct result of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,331 shares of the company in their name. The value of these shares on the market as of right now is approximately $3,071,199.78. The transaction was made public through a filing that was made with the SEC, which can be located on the website of the SEC.

Additionally, on Tuesday, November 15, Claire Mcdonough, the company’s Chief Financial Officer, sold 14,235 shares of the company’s stock. An overall price of 497,086.20 dollars was agreed upon for the sale of the shares, which works out to an average selling price of 34.92 dollars per share. The chief financial officer has a stake in the company that is equal to 81,151 shares at the moment, and these shares are currently valued at approximately $2,833,792.92. The disclosure about the purchase can be found in this particular location. The company’s management and employees collectively own 2.34% of the company’s total shares of stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc. is a company that designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles and the accessories that go along with them. This company offers pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles for sale, which can accommodate five passengers. Rivian Commercial Vehicles has chosen Amazon.com as a partner to facilitate the provision of a platform for electric delivery trucks. This partnership was established to make the process more efficient. The organization conducts sales of its wares on a one-to-one basis with end users, who may be private individuals or representatives of other companies.

Over the last nine years, Elaine has managed investment portfolio using fundamental analysis and value investing, emphasizing long-term time horizons.

