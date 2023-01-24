Stolen goods from Mass. Gucci robbery showed up on Instagram, FBI says – MassLive.com

A group of Washington, D.C., men have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Boston on charges of smashing in the front door of a Gucci outlet in Wrentham and making off with more than $30,000 in merchandise.

According to court filings from the office of United States Attorney Rachael Rollins, federal investigators connected one suspect to the burglaries based on posts he made on Instagram and other platforms, which appeared to show him selling Gucci bags identical to those stolen from the Wrentham store.

Linworth Hayes Crawford III, 28; Ronald Patterson, 32; and Nathaniel Owens, 32, all face charges of conspiracy and transporting more than $5,000 in stolen goods. Rollins, the U.S. Attorney for the District of Massachusetts, announced their indictment Monday alongside officials from the FBI and Wrentham Police Department.

