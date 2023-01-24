Core Dao, Pi Network, Keter Top List of BSC News' Most Popular … – BSC NEWS

The most popular tweets by BSC News have been about Core Dao, Pi Network, Keter, Motiv and Rich Quack! Read this story to find out more:

BSC News has a massive presence on Twitter, with nearly 750,000 users following the account to get the latest news and information on BNB Chain , cryptocurrencies, and Web3 . But what are our most popular tweets of all time? Here are a couple of hints: Core DAO and Pi Network.

We used Twitter analytics tool TweetSort to rank BSC News’ tweets by likes and retweets. Here’s what we found:

Our top three most-liked tweets all were about CoreDAO! Our #1 tweet has drawn nearly 15,000 likes since being posted on Dec. 28:

👀Getting ready for the @Coredao_Org launch? 🤷

Find out how you can easily earn passive income once the mainnet arrives! ✨#BTC #ETH #Core #Satoshihttps://t.co/YSBvPpW2rT

Our other top Core DAO tweets involved the Miidas NFT mint and hint about the much-anticipated mainnet launch.

Check out the latest mint to get the hype up about @Coredao_Org! ⚡@miidasnft sold out! 👀#crypto #CryptoNews #Cryptocurrencies #NFTshttps://t.co/xP47v99AtK

What does Adele sing? Rumor Has It? Follow the eyes on Twitter 👀

What do @CertiK's latest comments mean about @Coredao_Org??

Read the latest here 👉https://t.co/1OmtpnegKg

Another tweet that drew a significant amount of likes (nearly 5,000) was a Nov. 13 post about another hyped mainnet launch — for the Pi Network.

Could the #PiNetwork Public Mainnet be coming? Several indicators could be a sign that the next step is imminent! ⚡@PiCoreTeam

Read the latest here 👉#BSCNews #CryptoNews #Cryptocurrency #DeFi https://t.co/T6IVe0Qj7W

The BSC News Twitter post that got the most retweets was a Sponsored tweet about Keter Network from Jan. 18. So far, it’s got nearly 7,800 retweets in total!

🔹@KeterNetwork is an artificial intelligence project that aims to revolutionize the market! Five exchanges will list #KTR after the presale ends.

Buy 0.2 #BNB of $KTR and receive a free #NFT from their collection.

🔥 Join their pre-sale

🌐 https://t.co/DCgWHNtQDY#Sponsored pic.twitter.com/5Mb0BlSlxE

Second in terms of the number of retweets is another Sponsored post, this one about a MOTIV Protocol airdrop from Jan. 16. This tweet has gotten nearly 7,300 retweets!

💸 @motiv_protocol is Airdropping 1,350,000 $MOV Tokens.

1000 Winners will get 1,350 $MOV each.

Complete the tasks in one or both campaigns and get a chance to win 1,350 $MOV tokens 😍

👉 https://t.co/b6MZsumOAh

🍀 Good Luck!!#Sponsored #Airdrop pic.twitter.com/EdHZDhcIrm

And, of course, a list of popular tweets wouldn’t be complete without mentioning the duck-themed social media memecoin phenomenon, Rich Quack. This Jan. 19 tweet about earning passive income from $QUACK has drawn nearly 1,500 retweets so far.

💰 Check out these killer APYs from @RichQuack staking! Is there a better return for your memecoins? 🤔 Share your thoughts with us!#BNB #BNBChain #RichQuackhttps://t.co/fPz8Jdb13F

Core DAO is the official decentralized organization developing the Satoshi Plus ecosystem. It represents an opportunity for miners to access new revenue streams by contributing hash power to the chain. Inspired by the principles of both blockchains, Core displays a deep appreciation for the history of the crypto ecosystem paired with an even greater excitement for Core’s role in its future.

Website | Docs | Twitter | Discord

Pi Network is a novel cryptocurrency and developer platform that allows mobile users to mine Pi coins without draining the device’s battery. Pi’s blockchain secures not only economic transactions via a mobile meritocracy system but also a full Web 3.0 experience where community developers can build decentralized applications (dApps) for millions of users.

Website | Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram |

Rich Quack is a community-driven project which was founded to give the best returns for the community effort of its investors. The platform's utility includes a decentralized multi-chain launchpad, raffles, and lotteries for holders of the QUACK token.

The platform's QUACK token is hyper-deflationary and rewards long-term holders with a portion of the transaction tax and early access to IDOs.

Website | Twitter | Telegram | Discord

Three strong competitors: Only one will advance to the Grand Finale.

The latest edition of Battle of the Dapps will kick off on January 25 at 7 PM UTC as Group A competes to secure a place in the Grand Finale.

During the competition, participants will answer a series of tough questions, with the project deemed to have the best answers by the community and judges moving on to the final round. Each participant comes from a different background, showcasing the diversity that the Web3 space offers. This iteration of Battle of the Dapps is sponsored by Lend Finance, a natural extension of the TEN Finance Ecosystem and a decentralized lending protocol for individuals and protocols to access financial services.

The projects competing in this round are as follows:

Tune in to the official BSC News Twitter Space on January 25 at 7 PM UTC to see which of these three worthy projects advance to the Grand Finale of the tournament!

Following this round, Group B (comprised of Wombex, DeRace, and Venus) will lock horns on January 30 at 7 PM UTC. Group C (comprised of Velvet Capital, NFTbMarket, and Cryptopolis) will square it off on February 3 for the last slot in the final round. The Grand Finale will take place on February 6 at 7 PM UTC, where one of the 3 winners of the previous rounds will be crowned the winner of the Lend Finance-sponsored Battle of the Dapps 5.0.







BNB Chain continues to dominate the Web3 world maintainig roughly 1/3 of the dapp market share.

BNB Chain integrated 2,163 Decentralized Applications (Dapp) to DappRadar in 2022, marking over 36% of the entire Web3 industry.

Despite declining 7% year-to-year from 2021, BNB Chain maintains the largest amount of Dapps in the crypto industry, according to a Blockchain and Dapp Adoption Report 2022 from Sara Gherghelas of DappRadar. BNB Chain maintained nearly 3x the amount of Dapps relative to the second most Polygon. Ethereum and Polygon had 11.4% and 12.8% of the Web3 Dapp integrations across 2022.

The report highlights the overall growth of the Layer-2 (L2) ecosystem. From chains like Arbitrum to Optimism, the L2 landscape made significant gains in 2022. Ultimately, the biggest gainer of them was Cronos Chain which exploded by over 1000% to take 3% of the market share.

The crypto market continues to grow and grow. For the full report, check out DappRadar’s article here.

Previously known as the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), BNB Chain is a community-driven, decentralized, and censorship-resistant blockchain that is powered by Binance. It consists of BNB Beacon Chain and BNB Smart Chain, EVM compatible and facilitating a multi-chain ecosystem. Through the concept of MetaFI, BNB Chain aims to build the infrastructure to power the world’s parallel virtual ecosystem.

Website | Twitter | Discord | Telegram | GitHub |

The largest NFT marketplace in Malaysia has launched its Whitepaper for the new year, unveiling its plans for the project and token.

Miidas , a multichain Non-fungible Token (NFT) platform, has released its 2023 whitepaper for users, covering plans for the project and token.

The Malaysian-based NFT platform, which also supports the CORE DAO network, notified users about the updated whitepaper on January 23rd via Twitter.

✨Miidas Whitepaper Update

We've just released our 2023 whitepaper➡️https://t.co/ct1aSP7QWA 😊

In this lite version, we will take you through the latest and future plan of Miidas project and token.

Happy to answer your questions, please leave it at comment section. 🙂

Tq ❤️ pic.twitter.com/OckXtQ2PPm

According to the whitepaper, the protocol will launch its native token on BNB and Core chains in the first quarter of 2023. The NFT platform will also push for listing on a major Centralized Exchange (CEX) .

Since launching in May 2022, Miidas has established itself as a strong player in the NFT space. The platform has recorded over 25,000 NFTs on its marketplace, with more than $900,000 in trading volume. Further, the protocol supports over five networks, including Core chain, BNB Chain, and Ethereum.

Refer to the tweet in this article to view the protocol’s whitepaper or visit this link .

Miidas is the world's first non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace for both digital and physical assets, a project backed by Bitgert Brise chain. Miidas is also one of the largest NFT platforms in Asia, providing an all-in-one platform including a marketplace, launchpad, and staking pool for the creators and investors. Miidas currently has over 6000 NFTs and over $900k volume traded since May 2022.

Website | Twitter | Telegram | YouTube |

The new jobs board has plenty of open positions as BNB Chain looks to continue to build 'n build heading into 2023.

BNB Chain has over 175 open positions in its new ecosystem jobs board. While technology industry layoffs steal headlines, BNB Chain aims to continue to grow by attracting top talent to the future of Web3 and blockchain.

The demand for positions in Web3 and blockchain continues to grow despite floundering prices, as indicated in a recent report by Electric Capital. As the largest and most active blockchain ecosystem, BNB Chain needs to hire more developers and industry professionals to maintain the massive growth achieved by the chain since launching in late 2020.

The new jobs board launched by BNB Chain in mid-January will seek to be the top spot for job seekers to find open positions. The launch of the ecosystem jobs board shows that BNB Chain prioritizes attracting top talent and is unwilling to outsource the platform to another party.

As the first month of 2023 comes to a close, the crypto industry has many question marks and unknowns. One thing is for certain for 2023: BNB Chain wants to continue to grow on its ethos to ‘Build ‘n Build.’

Previously known as the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), BNB Chain is a community-driven, decentralized, and censorship-resistant blockchain that is powered by Binance. It consists of BNB Beacon Chain and BNB Smart Chain, EVM compatible and facilitating a multi-chain ecosystem. Through the concept of MetaFI, BNB Chain aims to build the infrastructure to power the world’s parallel virtual ecosystem.

Website | Twitter | Discord | Telegram | GitHub |

Pi Network Lock up reward mechanism helps to moderate the coin’s circulating supply, especially in the early years of the open mainnet meant for the creation of utilities.

Pi Network is still in its enclosed mainnet and users can choose to lock up their Pi to help create a stable market environment for the protocol’s native $Pi currency and its large ecosystem.

One of the mining protocol’s goals in the enclosed mainnet is to expand the Pi developer ecosystem and promote more Pi Decentralized Applications (dApps) . When users lock up their Pi, they accelerate the protocol’s goal, giving rise to the maturity of more Pi dApps. In return, Pi Network rewards Pioneers who lock their coins.

The essence of lockup reward is to support the growing dApp ecosystem and incentivize users for their long-term engagement. Pioneers can voluntarily lock up their Pi to earn the right to mine at a higher rate.

The lockup reward mechanism will also moderate the coin’s circulating supply when open mainnet goes live. This will ensure that the value of Pi is sustainable in the long run.

BSC News recommends reading the Pi Network “New Whitepaper Chapters” in the mobile application to learn more about the mechanism.

Pi Network is a novel cryptocurrency and developer platform that allows mobile users to mine Pi coins without draining the device’s battery. Pi’s blockchain secures not only economic transactions via a mobile meritocracy system but also a full Web 3.0 experience where community developers can build decentralized applications (dApps) for millions of users.

Website | Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram |

