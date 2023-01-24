Apple Products: HomePod, M2 Pro, M2 Max MacBook Pro and Mini – Bloomberg

Bloomberg Markets European Close. Live from New York and London, analyzing the major market moving stories across the day in Europe, hear from the biggest newsmakers and showcase the unrivaled expertise of Bloomberg News.

Trump Walks Away From Another Suit Challenging NY Fraud Probe

BlackRock Asks UK Wealth Firms To Pilot Share Voting Program

Bank of Canada Eyes Final Interest-Rate Hike Before a Likely Pause

ECB Shouldn’t Slow Hikes as Wage Pressures Grow, Simkus Says

US Business Activity Shrinks for a Seventh Month, Prices Rise

How Italy Could Finally Unload the Ghost of Alitalia

Vodafone Sells British HQ And Rents Part Instead Amid Downsizing

Microsoft’s Stock-Market Halo Fades as Recession Doubts Creep In

Alphabet’s DeepMind Lays Off Some Staff, Closes Canadian Office

Ferrari Plans to Rev Up Engine Noise for Its Electric Supercars

Germany to Give Poland Approval This Week to Send Tanks to Ukraine

Zelenskiy’s Call for Justice Triggers Shakeup in His Government

Land in Bel-Air Hits Auction Block at 70% Discount. Bids Start at $39 Million.

Billionaires Worth $123 Billion Buy Stake In Kushner’s Thrive

This Is the Best Electric Mercedes-Benz You Can Buy Today

Ripken Jr. Joins Billionaire Sports Owners to Expand Youth Baseball Empire

NATO Shouldn’t Let Erdogan Delay Expansion

Tesla’s Skid Leaves Old Auto With a New Quandary

Oil Refining Margins Are Sounding the Alarm, Again

Spyware Finally Got Scary Enough to Freak Lawmakers Out—After It Spied on Them

Stagflation Is the Dreaded Word No One Dared Speak at Davos

Wind Turbines Taller Than the Statue of Liberty Are Falling Over

Big Tech Layoffs Are Hitting Diversity and Inclusion Jobs Hard

UK Falls Behind China, Saudi Arabia on Women’s Health Index

Big Banks Told by Investors to Speed Up Fossil-Fuel Divestment

A $3.6 Billion EV Charging Boost Is Still a Missed Opportunity

Long Island Commuters to Arrive at Grand Central for First Time

NYC, Goldman Sachs Launch Effort to Give Struggling Small Businesses a Lift

Milan Luxury Real Estate Booms as Bankers Leave London for Italy

There Is a Bitcoin Bar in New York City for Thirsty Crypto Fans (Podcast)

Binance Says Signature Sets Transaction Minimum Amid Pullback

Meme, Crypto Revival to Hit a Wall as Recession Risk Looms: Q&A



Apple timed the launch of the new MacBook Pro, Mac mini and HomePod to shore up its current quarter’s revenue — while preventing the recently ended holiday period from suffering supply headaches. Also: The company postpones its AR glasses indefinitely and plans major new smart-home devices.

