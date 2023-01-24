Apple Products: HomePod, M2 Pro, M2 Max MacBook Pro and Mini – Bloomberg

Bloomberg Markets European Close. Live from New York and London, analyzing the major market moving stories across the day in Europe, hear from the biggest newsmakers and showcase the unrivaled expertise of Bloomberg News.
Bloomberg Markets live from New York, focused on bringing you the most important global business and breaking markets news and information as it happens.
Follow Bloomberg reporters as they uncover some of the biggest financial crimes of the modern era. This documentary-style series follows investigative journalists as they uncover the truth
Trump Walks Away From Another Suit Challenging NY Fraud Probe
BlackRock Asks UK Wealth Firms To Pilot Share Voting Program
Bank of Canada Eyes Final Interest-Rate Hike Before a Likely Pause
ECB Shouldn’t Slow Hikes as Wage Pressures Grow, Simkus Says
US Business Activity Shrinks for a Seventh Month, Prices Rise
How Italy Could Finally Unload the Ghost of Alitalia
Vodafone Sells British HQ And Rents Part Instead Amid Downsizing
Microsoft’s Stock-Market Halo Fades as Recession Doubts Creep In
Alphabet’s DeepMind Lays Off Some Staff, Closes Canadian Office
Ferrari Plans to Rev Up Engine Noise for Its Electric Supercars
Germany to Give Poland Approval This Week to Send Tanks to Ukraine
Zelenskiy’s Call for Justice Triggers Shakeup in His Government
Land in Bel-Air Hits Auction Block at 70% Discount. Bids Start at $39 Million.
Billionaires Worth $123 Billion Buy Stake In Kushner’s Thrive
This Is the Best Electric Mercedes-Benz You Can Buy Today
Ripken Jr. Joins Billionaire Sports Owners to Expand Youth Baseball Empire
NATO Shouldn’t Let Erdogan Delay Expansion
Tesla’s Skid Leaves Old Auto With a New Quandary
Oil Refining Margins Are Sounding the Alarm, Again
Spyware Finally Got Scary Enough to Freak Lawmakers Out—After It Spied on Them
Stagflation Is the Dreaded Word No One Dared Speak at Davos
Wind Turbines Taller Than the Statue of Liberty Are Falling Over
Big Tech Layoffs Are Hitting Diversity and Inclusion Jobs Hard
UK Falls Behind China, Saudi Arabia on Women’s Health Index
Big Banks Told by Investors to Speed Up Fossil-Fuel Divestment
A $3.6 Billion EV Charging Boost Is Still a Missed Opportunity
Long Island Commuters to Arrive at Grand Central for First Time
NYC, Goldman Sachs Launch Effort to Give Struggling Small Businesses a Lift
Milan Luxury Real Estate Booms as Bankers Leave London for Italy
There Is a Bitcoin Bar in New York City for Thirsty Crypto Fans (Podcast)
Binance Says Signature Sets Transaction Minimum Amid Pullback
Meme, Crypto Revival to Hit a Wall as Recession Risk Looms: Q&A
Mark Gurman
Apple timed the launch of the new MacBook Pro, Mac mini and HomePod to shore up its current quarter’s revenue — while preventing the recently ended holiday period from suffering supply headaches. Also: The company postpones its AR glasses indefinitely and plans major new smart-home devices.
Last week in Power On: Apple needs Macs with touch to unify apps and keep users happy.
Apple Products: HomePod, M2 Pro, M2 Max MacBook Pro and Mini – Bloomberg
