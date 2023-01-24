Here's Why Fans Think Morgan Wallen Is Teasing A New Song … – Country Now

Morgan Wallen sent his fans into a frenzy on Friday when he updated his Instagram bio to read, “Born With a Beer In My Hand.”

The simple edit caused quite a stir on social media as fans believe the chart-topping country star is hinting at new music.

hey @MorganWallen the “born with a beer in my hand” in your insta bio…..please explain!!! new song? album?!

More hints dropped?! New music coming soon!!! @morganwallen #morganwallenmusic #FlexEveryAngle #morganwallen #morganwallenfyp #fypシ゚viral #tiktok

A handful of TikToks began making their way around the web pointing out the sudden change.

While Wallen has yet to share any details about what “Born With a Beer In My Hand” is in reference to, or give any specific information about when his new music will be released, he recently confirmed that he’s been in the studio.

Is Morgan Wallen dropping new music???? Born with a beer in my hand… #dangeroustour #morganwallen #newmusicfriday #countryradio

“I’ve been working on new music. I’ve been in the studio, I’ve been grinding, I’ve been writing a lot,” Wallen told fans in an Instagram story in late August, according to Music Mayhem.

“Me and HARDY just wrote one on the road the other day that I’m really pumped about. It’s one of the best ones that we’ve written in a long time, if not ever,” the East Tennessee native went on to say.

While fans will have to wait for Wallen to clarify what the Instagram bio change actually means, the news comes ahead of Wallen’s first-ever headlining stadium concert.

A post shared by Globe Life Field (@globelifefield)

The current CMA Entertainer of the Year nominee is set to take the stage at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 8. While his longtime friend and collaborator, HARDY, is no long able to perform due to a tour bus accident earlier this week, ERNEST is stepping in to serve as direct support alongside Mike Ryan and Jake Worthington.

Wallen shared the update with fans earlier this week via Instagram.

“I am scheduled to play a show in Arlington, Texas on the 8th. I will still be playing that show, but HARDY, unfortunately, will not be,” Wallen said in a video clip. “He and a few of his crew members had a bus crash late on Saturday/early Sunday morning. Everyone is okay, but the bus driver is not in the clear yet, so please say some prayers for him. Send some love and support, his name’s Ricky.”

A post shared by Morgan_Wallen_News (@morgan_wallen_news)

He then shared that ERNEST would be stepping up to the plate.

“HARDY, man, I think you know how bad I wanted you to be a part of my first stadium show, but way more important than that I’m just glad you’re alive,” Wallen continued. “ERN is going to fill in for HARDY. So, we keepin’ it all in the fam, and we’re still going to have a good time, but please keep HARDY and his crew and Ricky specifically in your prayers. See y’all on Saturday!”

Saturday’s show will mark the end of Wallen’s wildly successful The Dangerous Tour. He has one show remaining on the books this year: October 22 at Country Thunder Florida.

Morgan Wallen’s latest single, “You Proof” continues to climb the charts and will potentially claim the No.1 spot at country radio next week.

The East Tennessee native is currently nominated for CMA Entertainer of the Year and Male Vocalist of the Year, while his hit single, “Sand In My Boots,” written by Ashley Gorley, Michael Hardy, Josh Osborne, is up for Song of the Year.

Email address:

source