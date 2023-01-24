Best Free Argentina VPN in 2023 [Get an Argentinian IP Address] – Cloudwards

Considering how the Ministry of Security wants the federal police to consider cyber patrolling, you might be interested in using a VPN. VPNs help you stay anonymous online, secure your connection and enable you to access geoblocked content. If you’re on a budget, read this guide to find the best free Argentina VPN.

Argentina’s Ministry of Security has long recommended that the federal police engage in cyber patrolling. The Argentinian government doesn’t exercise excessive control over internet usage, but it might have access to your data. The Ministry of Security’s recommendations further elevate privacy concerns, but a VPN can help. If you’re on a budget, though, you might want a free Argentina VPN.

We generally don’t recommend free VPNs. Most free VPNs you find on the internet are unreliable and slow. Premium VPNs offer far better security and performance for very little money. However, not all free VPNs are terrible. We discuss five of the best free VPNs for Argentina in this guide.

Using one of these VPNs will ensure online privacy and security. While the Argentinian internet is rated “free” by the Freedom on the Net 2021 report, you still won’t have access to geoblocked data. You might also be vulnerable to attacks when using public WiFi. A VPN can protect your privacy in all of these cases.

TunnelBear and PrivadoVPN have an Argentina server for free. If you need a free Argentina IP address, using either of those VPNs can help.

To get an Argenitinian VPN, you should go to the VPN provider’s website and confirm if it has an Argenitinian server. If it does, sign up for the service, download its app and connect to an Argentinian server.

Yes, TunnelBear and PrivadoVPN offer a completely free Argentinian server. If you want a free IP address based in Argentina, TunnelBear or PrivadoVPN is your best bet.

The best free Argentina VPNs offer a good combination of security and speed. You won’t find many free VPNs offering this combination, but here are five that do.

We tested all five VPNs before putting them on the list. You should learn about factors we consider before putting a VPN on our list, so you can pick the best option for yourself. We discuss these factors briefly below.

Slow VPNs are terrible for surfing and streaming. You probably don’t want to sit in front of a buffering video when watching a movie on Netflix. VPNs generally reduce your internet speed because the data travels through an intermediary VPN server before reaching you.

However, the best VPNs keep this reduction to a minimum. Our best VPNs for streaming guide is a great place to find a VPN for great streaming. Selecting one of the best free VPNs too can help you surf and stream enjoyably, as long as they offer a decent connection speed.

You need a VPN that uses a strong encryption protocol and cipher to secure your internet connection. Currently, the best VPNs offer OpenVPN combined with AES-256, WireGuard combined with ChaCha20 or both. A secure connection ensures no one, including your internet service provider (ISP) can intercept your internet traffic.

It’s hard to come by free VPNs that provide great security and even harder to find ones that have a transparent and strict no-logs policy. However, a few do, including the ones listed in the next section.

Many websites, including streaming services like Netflix, allow access only to specific content based on location — a concept called geoblocking. It’s easy to change your IP address and make websites think you’re from a different location.

However, streaming sites like Netflix are proactively working to ban VPN usage — learn more in our Netflix VPN ban guide.

Free VPNs have a lower chance of getting past these geoblocks. Premium VPNs are more effective. However, a few free VPNs can get past these geoblocks. We’ve included these in our list below.

You don’t need Argentinian servers in most cases. However, you might need one if you need to securely access a website that’s geoblocked outside Argentina — online banking websites may be a good example.

You might also need an Argentinian server to access local content with an Argentina IP address. However, for most use cases — like streaming content on geoblocked websites and securing your connection — you don’t necessarily require an Argenitinian server.

Proxies don’t encrypt your connection like VPNs. They only help you access geoblocked content by hiding your real IP address. When using a proxy, your connection won’t be as secure and private as it would be with a VPN — learn more in our proxies vs VPNs guide.

VPNs encrypt your connection using a strong encryption protocol. When using a VPN with excellent security, it’s nearly impossible for a hacker or the government to intercept your internet traffic. VPNs are also much faster and far more capable when it comes to unblocking websites like Netflix.

Free VPNs are generally a bad idea because they’re unreliable and slow. Some can even infect your computer with malware and ransomware — see our list of the worst VPNs. However, there are a few exceptions. Most decent free VPNs are designed to provide users with a preview of what the paid version offers, which means they have some restrictions.

The good news is that paid VPNs aren’t all that expensive. For a few dollars, you can secure your connection, improve your streaming experience and explore the Argentinian internet freely. We recommend ExpressVPN because it offers an unbeatable combination of security and speed. The paid version also offers Argentinian servers, which means it can help you acquire an Argentinian IP.

Here are the five best free VPN services for Argentina based on the factors we discussed in the previous sections.

More details about Proton VPN:

Pros:

Cons:

Proton VPN rightfully claims a spot as one of our best VPNs and it’s the best free VPN for Argentina. Proton VPN is perfectly capable of securing your internet connection with encryption protocols including OpenVPN, IKEv2 and WireGuard.

The app also includes a kill switch and split tunneling. More importantly, Proton VPN gets into Netflix, BBC iPlayer and other popular platforms without a hitch. You get excellent connection speeds when using Proton VPN, which means you can stream content without any buffering.

The user interface is one of Proton VPN’s most appealing features. The interface is detailed and intuitive enough for a beginner to quickly get comfortable. However, Proton VPN doesn’t offer an Argentinian server, so you won’t be able to acquire an Argentinian IP address.

Proton VPN offers unlimited data and unlimited bandwidth. Unlike hide.me, Proton VPN doesn’t take away the option to select a server after you’ve used up 10GB. Then again, the free plan only offers servers in three countries — the U.S., Netherlands and Japan — so there’s not a lot of choice to begin with.

Proton VPN’s paid plans don’t come cheap. The monthly plan costs $9.99, the yearly plan costs $5.99 per month, while the best value plan costs $4.99 a month. Even the best value plan costs more than some top-rated premium VPNs like NordVPN and Surfshark.

That said, Proton VPN has its own set of strengths, like an intuitive, feature-rich interface. If that’s something you value, Proton VPN might be a great choice. Like other services, you can try Proton VPN using the 30-day money-back guarantee.

More details about TunnelBear:

Pros:

Cons:

TunnelBear offers a simple yet underwhelming interface that’s easy to get used to, with almost all the essentials you’d expect in a VPN. For example, it includes a kill switch (called VigilantBear) and split tunneling — called SplitBear, and available only on Android and iOS.

GhostBear is an interesting TunnelBear feature that helps hide the fact that you’re using a VPN. The feature is especially helpful in highly censored locations like China. More importantly, TunnelBear encrypts your connection with OpenVPN and AES-256 to provide top-notch security.

The free monthly data allowance is lower than other services on the list. You get 1GB of free data each month, provided you tweet about TunnelBear. If you want to stream content, that’s fairly low. However, TunnelBear isn’t the best pick for streaming anyway. Learn more about TunnelBear’s strengths and weaknesses in our comprehensive TunnelBear review.

TunnelBear offers access to one of the largest server networks of any free VPN on this list. The server list also includes Argentina, which means you can use TunnelBear to acquire an Argentinian IP address.

TunnelBear’s monthly plan costs $9.99, but by opting for the annual plan, you reduce the monthly cost to $4.99. You can reduce the cost further with its three-year plan, which comes in at $3.33 per month. You can get a premium VPN like Surfshark for a lower price, but if you love TunnelBear’s interface and simplicity, it’s well worth the small price.

More details about Windscribe:

Pros:

Cons:

Windscribe is a great option when looking for a free VPN for Argentina. It offers excellent security and free VPN servers — though the free server locations don’t include Argentina.

The VPN provider lets you choose between using OpenVPN with AES or WireGuard with ChaCha20. Moreover, you get security essentials like a kill switch (called Firewall) to terminate your internet connection in case the VPN connection drops, and split tunneling to use encrypted and unencrypted connections simultaneously.

Windscribe is one of the fastest VPNs out there — even beating premium VPNs in the U.S.-based tests. It also unblocks most streaming platforms including Netflix, BBC iPlayer and Amazon Prime Video, so you can always access your favorite content. Read more about Windscribe’s capabilities in our Windscribe review.

Windscribe’s free plan is one of the most generous around. The free plan offers 15GB of free data — more than most free services offer. You get 10GB of free data by default, and an additional 5GB data each month if you tweet about Windscribe.

The free plan includes limited access to R.O.B.E.R.T., Windscribe’s powerful ad and malware blocker. You get access to servers in 10 countries, excluding Argentina, but you can always use the build-a-plan option to add an Argentina server to your account.

The build-a-plan option allows you to minimize your cost and create a custom plan. The option comes with a minimum $3 per month checkout value. You can add servers in two countries for $1 per month each and unlimited data plus access to R.O.B.E.R.T. for $1 per month to meet this minimum. Alternatively, you can choose servers in three countries.

The pre-built plans are expensive. The monthly plan costs $9 per month, while the best value plan costs $5.75 per month. However, Windscribe offers unlimited simultaneous connections, so you can share the account with a friend and half the cost.

You can also test Windscribe’s full plan before committing for the long term with its three-day money-back guarantee.

More details about hide.me:

Pros:

Cons:

hide.me is one of the few reliable VPN providers that offers unlimited free data. However, there’s a catch.

There are free servers in eight countries — Canada, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, the U.K. and the U.S. You can connect to any of these servers, but once you’ve used up 10GB of data, hide.me will assign a server in one of these locations at random.

You can always connect with a different server by disconnecting and reconnecting, but you can’t pick a server in a specific country. Note that the free version doesn’t include an Argentinian server, which means hide.me can’t help you acquire an Argentinian IP.

The free version gives you access to almost all features that paid users get. WireGuard isn’t available on the free plan, but you get SoftEther — hide.me’s proprietary encryption protocol. Learn more about hide.me’s features and strengths in our comprehensive hide.me review.

The free VPN service packs in several unique features. Fallback protocol is one such feature. Though uncommon among other services, it performs a simple task — to assign a backup protocol. If the protocol you’re currently using fails for some reason, hide.me’s backup protocol automatically springs into action, so your connection is always secure.

If you want to remove the 10GB restriction, upgrading to hide.me’s best value plan only costs $4.16 per month. You can also opt for the more expensive but shorter term six-month plan costing $6.66 per month or the monthly plan, at $9.95 per month. If you want to test hide.me’s paid version first, it also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

More details about PrivadoVPN:

Pros:

Cons:

PrivadoVPN offers a generous 10GB monthly data allowance on its free plan. That’s great news if you stream frequently, though you might run out of data if you stream every day. You don’t get the best speeds, but it’s still good enough to stream content in standard definition.

You can secure your connection with OpenVPN, IKEv2 or WireGuard and AES-256 or ChaCha20 when using PrivadoVPN. We did notice a few concerning points in PrivadoVPN’s privacy policy, though. Read more about it in our PrivadoVPN review.

With PrivadoVPN, you get access to servers in over ten countries on the free plan, including Argentina. This means PrivadoVPN is one of the few VPNs that can help you acquire an Argentinian IP address for free.

PrivadoVPN hasn’t been around for long. It was launched in 2019, but has managed to beat some of the best VPN services when it comes to streaming. It gets into all major streaming platforms, including Netflix, Disney Plus and Hulu.

Sure, it’s not the fastest VPN. However, it’s still an excellent free option that helps you access your favorite content, provided you don’t mind a little bit of buffering or streaming in standard definition.

PrivadoVPN’s best value plan costs $4.99 per month, while the monthly plan costs $7.99 per month. That’s fairly expensive. However, PrivadoVPN is an excellent pick if you need a VPN primarily for streaming. Like other VPNs, PrivadoVPN also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee. If you’re not fully satisfied, you can claim a full refund.

The process of acquiring an Argenitian IP is the same as any other IP address. Download and install a VPN, connect to an Argentinian server and that’s it. The problem, however, is that you need a VPN with an Argentinian server to acquire an Argentinian IP address.

This means that if you want a free IP address that’s based in Argentina, you’ll need to find a free service that also includes an Argentinian server. TunnelBear and PrivadoVPN are the only VPNs on this list that offer a free Argentinian server.

An Argentinian VPN will protect you against potentially invasive policies the government introduces in the future. It will keep you anonymous when online and ensure that none of your online activity can be traced back to you.

You also need a VPN when trying to access content that’s geoblocked in Argentina. For example, if you want to access Netflix U.S. to stream your favorite show, you’ll need to use a VPN and acquire a U.S. based IP address.

If you’re roaming around Buenos Aires connecting to random public WiFi networks, you need a VPN to ensure a hacker doesn’t steal your data. You’ll also need a VPN when torrenting, so you can download torrents without anyone tracing that activity back to you.

All VPN providers claim they offer fast speeds and are capable of helping you access all geoblocked websites. It’s only when you use the service that you find out how untrue those claims are.

However, the VPN you just download still gains out of your trial because they’ll likely collect some data or infect your computer in the process — that’s why it’s always good to have an antivirus on your computer.

A few free VPNs are trustworthy, though. Proton VPN and Windscribe, for example, are among the best VPNs available on the market and both offer a free plan. Of course, the apps reserve a few features for their paid users, but they’re trustworthy and reliable.

Finding decent free VPNs isn’t easy. We did some research and ran a few tests to give you five of the best free VPNs for Argentina in this guide. According to our research, Proton VPN is the best free VPN for Argentina. However, you may choose a different service that better suits your needs.

Have you used a VPN for Argentina before? If yes, which one and was it able to bypass geoblocks on your preferred streaming platform? Let us know in the comments below, and as always, thank you for reading.

