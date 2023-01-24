Daisy Ridley Open to Return to 'Star Wars', Excited About Disney … – Star Wars News Net

Star Wars News Net is your source for news – Covering everything from the films, TV shows, novels, comics and more. SWNN – A Force for News!

Daisy Ridley is back in the spotlight a few years after the release of The Rise of Skywalker, though it’s not Star Wars-related this time. The actress is currently attending the Sundance Film Festival, where her latest film, Sometimes I Think About Dying, just premiered. And as all Star Wars actors know, she will be asked about a galaxy far, far away in any interview she does.



After sharing her support for female actresses and giving The Acolyte and its star, Amandla Stenberg, a reassuring pat on the back, she was asked in an interview with IMDb (see video below) whether or not she would like to come back to the franchise, to which she replied, while grinning from ear to ear:



“I mean, I’m open to a phone call. I’m looking for employment.”



In another interview with The Wrap, she admitted that she’s been keeping up with a few of the Disney Plus series, saying:



“I haven’t watched all of them, but it’s just because of timing and stuff like that. But yeah, I mean the work everyone’s doing is amazing.

I worked with Pedro Pascal and I was like, ‘This is really cool; he’s The Mandalorian.’ I still find it all very exciting.”



She then added that she will definitely be watching The Mandalorian season 3 this March.





Ridley’s return to the galaxy far, far away seems like a matter of when and not if. The actress posted a picture from the Lucasfilm headquarters late last year, saying she was there for lunch, and according to rumors, that was not the only time she visited her old bosses. Kathleen Kennedy and the entire team at Lucasfilm are currently hard at work putting together a new film from co-writer Damon Lindelof and director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, one that will take place post-The Rise of Skywalker and could go into production as soon as this year.



It will reportedly feature new leads, but it could also be the first of a series of films that could tell an interconnected story about the future of the galaxy. According to The Hollywood Reporter, characters from the sequel trilogy could appear in those films, and given Ridley’s recent conversations with Lucasfilm and her willingness to come back, it seems inevitable at this point. Her comments seem like a welcome change of pace with respect to the answers his co-stars have been giving when asked the same questions — John Boyega seems to have moved on from the franchise entirely, while Oscar Isaac is probably waiting for a blank check to make up his mind.



Daisy Ridley also seems like a sure bet to be at Star Wars Celebration in London, so we could potentially learn more about Rey’s future there. Stay tuned for more Star Wars film news! Meanwhile, this is the aforementioned video:





Miguel Fernández is a Spanish student that has movies as his second passion in life. His favorite movie of all time is The Lord of the Rings, but he is also a huge Star Wars fan. However, fantasy movies are not his only cup of tea, as movies from Scorsese, Fincher, Kubrick or Hitchcock have been an obsession for him since he started to understand the language of filmmaking. He is that guy who will watch a black and white movie, just because it is in black and white.

