Aliens are out there, but President Biden wants to cover it up! The … – Watauga Democrat

It’s often said that fact is stranger than fiction … well, based on what we’ve seen over recent days, that may very well be true.

Here, we’re going to take a closer look at some of the weird and wacky things that have been going on around the globe.

Prepare to be amused, bemused and concerned!

A good sex life could improve your performance at work. That is at least the suggestion from a group of experts, who’ve claimed that making love is one of the best ways to recover from the pressure of work. The research team at Portland State University said: “We would encourage employees to dedicate uninterrupted leisure time to sexual activity to promote stress reduction, wellbeing and positive work outcomes.”

The United States is probing 510 UFO sightings. According to a declassified intelligence report, the majority of the UFOs posed a threat to US national security, as they were in military airspace. And although there isn’t any evidence of actual alien life, the government still considers the UFOs to be a threat.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been accused of “weaponizing food”. Svein Tore Holsether, from Yara, one of the world’s biggest fertiliser firms, has argued that countries need to become less reliant on Russia – which is one of the world’s biggest exporter of fertilizers – following Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Svein told the BBC: “Putin has weaponized energy and they’re weaponizing food as well.”

Brits are planning to overcome their fears in 2023. A new survey, commissioned by the Tottenham Experience, has revealed that 59 percent of UK residents plan to conquer their phobias this year. Alice Graneek, the visitor attractions manager at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium’s Dare Skywalk attraction, said: “The start of a new year brings fresh enthusiasm for creating the ultimate bucket list of travel destinations, experience goals and memories people want to accomplish in the year ahead.”

US President Joe Biden has been urged to stop covering up evidence of UFOs. The plea has come from US Congressman Tim Burchett, who claims that governments around the world have made a concerted effort to hide the existence of aliens from the general public. Speaking to ‘News Nation’, he added: “I have been a believer in the phenomena for a long time. I’m a Christian. I read my Bible. The first chapter of Ezekiel is pretty clear of a UFO sighting. “It’s written from the King James version. It’s translated from earlier words.”

The world’s oldest person passed away on January 17. French nun Lucile Randon died in her sleep at a nursing home in Toulon at the age of 118. David Tavella, a spokesperson for the nursing home, subsequently said: “There is great sadness but … it was her desire to join her beloved brother. For her, it’s a liberation.”

Watching TV can help people to fall asleep, a study has suggested. According to scientists from the University of Fribourg in Switzerland, watching suspenseful TV before bed can help people to fall asleep faster. However, the study explains: “While watching suspenseful TV series before sleep did not impair sleep quality in our study, we would still recommend to restrict the time of media use to allow for sufficient, age-adequate sleep opportunities, which are important for optimal health and cognitive functioning.”

Donald Trump thinks social media platforms need him more than he needs them. The former US President is currently petitioning Meta – the parent company of Facebook and Instagram – to reinstate his accounts. He told Fox News Digital: “We are talking to them and we’ll see how it all works out. “If they took us back, it would help them greatly, and that’s OK with me. But they need us more than we need them.”

The best break-up songs are all about the narrative, according to a song-writing expert. Shakira recently hit the headlines with her diss track, which explored her split from soccer star Gerard Pique, and songwriting lecturer Martin Wright has now claimed that there are some keys to a good break-up song. He told the BBC: “If it’s me breaking up with you, it’s about empowerment, liberation and freedom. “But if it’s you breaking up with me, it might be about sadness, bitterness and even sometimes revenge.”

Young people in the UK are changing their drinking habits to cope with the cost of living crisis. The cost of alcohol has risen amid the recent economic troubles, and some young people are now opting to turn their backs on boozy nights out. Grace Burton, a 22-year-old student, told the BBC: “As a student especially, I felt like so much of my student loan was going towards going out and socializing. And a lot of that was drinking.”

Originally published on celebretainment.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.

