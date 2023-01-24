New movies to stream from home this week – The Washington Post

Sign in

If cringe comedy is your thing, Hulu’s “The Drop” has it in spades. Set in what appears to be a Mexican resort, the story follows three couples who have gathered to celebrate the (small) destination wedding of friends Mia and Peggy (Aparna Nancherla and Jennifer Lafleur). Upon the arrival of the main protagonists — Lex and Mani (Anna Konkle of “PEN15” and Jermaine Fowler of “Coming 2 America”), who are trying to have a baby — Lex picks up and then accidentally drops Mia’s infant daughter on the airport sidewalk, leading Lex and Mani to question their life choices. Don’t worry, the baby’s fine, but everyone else is a wreck, in a story whose laughs derive mainly from situations in which people are made to feel uncomfortable. There are plenty of those situations, but not much else, in a fragmentary screenplay consisting of moments of awkwardness in place of traditional scenes, co-written by director Sarah Adina Smith (“Buster’s Mal Heart”) and Joshua Leonard. Leonard, of “The Blair Witch Project,” also has an acting part, but he, like everyone else, gets upstaged by Jillian Bell and Utkarsh Ambudkar, reuniting from “Brittany Runs a Marathon” and providing most of the film’s genuine chuckles. R. Available on Hulu. Contains sex, coarse language, brief nudity and some drug use. 92 minutes.

In Nicolas Cage’s first western, “The Old Way,” the actor plays a reformed gunslinger who must team up with his 12-year-old daughter (Ryan Kiera Armstrong) when outlaws jeopardize his family. Calum Marsh of the New York Times calls it a “cheap, run-of-the-mill western” but says that’s its perverse appeal: “In the 1930s and the 1940s, studios like RKO, Monogram and Republic were churning out dozens of low-budget westerns as B pictures annually, and though not all were great films, the cumulative impression was of a vibrant genre teeming with technical skill and creative brilliance. I can’t recommend ‘The Old Way’ — so blandly written and listlessly directed — on the strength of its individual merits. At the same time, I wish we had 50 movies like it coming out every year.” R. Available on demand. Contains violence. 95 minutes.

This one requires a bit of explanation. “The Seven Faces of Jane” has eight directors: Julian Acosta, Xan Cassavetes, Gia Coppola, Ryan Heffington, Boma Iluma, Gillian Jacobs, Ken Jeong and Alex Takacs, each of whom was presented with a premise: A woman named Jane drops her daughter off at sleep-away camp and then drives away from her mundane life into an adventure. Each filmmaker was invited to create a short based on that germ of a story, but film in whatever style — and with whatever additional characters — they desired. Roman Coppola, who is credited as producer, assembled the various parts, in the manner of a game of Exquisite Corpse, into a feature-length whole. Jacobs stars as Jane, along with her “Community” castmate Joel McHale, plus Chido Nwokocha (“Sistas”), Breeda Wool (“Mr. Mercedes”) and many, many others. Unrated. Available on demand. 93 minutes.

