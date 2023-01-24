iPhone 14 pre-order: Know the expected date, time and be one of the FIRST to experience this Apple device – HT Tech

Copyright © HT Media Limited

The Apple iPhone 14 launch event is just around the corner. And if you are looking to buy one of the new smartphones; be it the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max, you need to be prepared. We have all seen the long lines which start the night before outside the stores in order to secure a device. And if you do not want to be a part of that hassle, there is one easier way. Pre-order your iPhone 14. But when does it start and how much can you expect to pay for it? Read on to find out.

Do note that these are speculations at the end of the day and there is no official confirmation from Apple around any pre-order specifics. However, we have analyzed the trends from the previous iPhone launches and tried to find out the likely dates for the iPhone 14 pre-orders to begin.

According to a report by TechRadar, the pre-orders typically open three days after the launch event has taken place. Earlier this week, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman claimed that the Apple iPhone 14 event will take place on September 7th. While earlier expectations were of September 6, it appears that the delay was taken with consideration to USA’s labor day holiday on September 5. So, following the trends, the pre-orders are likely to begin on September 10.

The time for the pre-orders to start has largely followed an early morning trend, between 5 AM to 8 AM. For the iPhone 14 pre-orders, a similar timing could be possible.

Again, please note that nothing is confirmed at the moment but based on the information from Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives, the iPhone 14 base model can start at $699, iPhone 14 Pro starts at $999 and the iPhone 14 Pro Max is expected to start at $1,199. The new variant that replaces the Mini, iPhone 14 Max (also known as the iPhone 14 Plus), is believed to be placed at $899.

If these prices turn out to be official, this will be your pre-order price to order the smartphone as well. We would recommend you to wait till the official announcement regarding pre-orders before finalizing anything at your end.

