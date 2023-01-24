Save big on the MacBook Pro M2 – Apple's longest-lasting battery … – Livescience.com

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Looking for a classic MacBook design? Then this deal on the MacBook Pro M2 (13.3-inch) is just for you.

The New Year is the time for new deals! Thanks to Best Buy you can now save big bucks on another Apple laptop in the tech giant’s line-up – the MacBook Pro M2 (13.3 inch).

Small but mighty, Apple’s MacBook Pro M2 is an all-round powerful laptop that’s easy to use and with a great battery life, and it’s now reduced by $150 (opens in new tab) at Best Buy.

While it offers a classic MacBook design, with wider bezels and the now-removed Touch Bar, inside it’s all changed – with the M2 chip offering Apple’s latest “prosumer” power in a smaller, more affordable package, making it one of the best laptops for students and those who like to work on the go.

Even better is that not only is the 13-inch MacBook Pro M2 discounted at Best Buy from its original $1,299 price down to $1,149 (opens in new tab), it also includes a bundle of Apple TV+, Apple Music, and Apple News+.

MacBook Pro M2 (13.3-inch) – was $1,299 , now $1,149 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Highly recommended by customers for its lasting battery life and being user friendly, the MacBook Pro M2 is a superb machine. Now $150 cheaper at Best Buy, the MacBook Pro M2 has a 13.3-inch display making it small enough to carry but large enough to work with.

The ace up the MacBook Pro M2’s (opens in new tab) sleeve is in its battery life; it offers 20 hours of video playback on a single charge, which is up to 3 hours more than the latest MacBook Pro’s with M1 Pro and M1 Max processors.

Aside from that, things are the same as the pre-Apple Silicon MacBook Pro models, both for better and for worse. The 13-inch display makes the machine compact, and paired with the excellent battery life makes the laptop ideal for carrying between lectures for a day of study.

It’s also packing the Touch Bar, which Apple has removed from more recent products. This customizable OLED strip is ideal for showing notifications, media playback, and plenty more.

In our best MacBooks for students buying guide we sung the praises of the MacBook Pro M2 when it came to sustained performance, although it is worth noting that the design feels a bit outdated compared to other new models. However, if you’re after that classic look, then you’re in luck with this machine.

Lloyd Coombes freelance tech and fitness writer for Live Science. He’s an expert in all things Apple as well as in computer and gaming tech, with previous works published on TopTenReviews, Space.com, and TechRadar. You’ll find him regularly testing the latest MacBook or iPhone, but he spends most of his time writing about video games at Dexerto.com. He also covers board games and virtual reality, just to round out the nerdy pursuits.

Live Science is part of Future US Inc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site (opens in new tab).

© Future US, Inc. Full 7th Floor, 130 West 42nd Street, New York, NY 10036.

source