Don’t miss out on ET Prime stories! Get your daily dose of business updates on WhatsApp. click here!
In a major relief for the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the Securities Appellate Tribunal has set aside the capital-market regulator’s disgorgement order of ₹625 crore against the country’s biggest bourse in the co-location case.
Banks have asked the government for protection against the arbitrary arrest of board members for commercial decisions such as the granting of loans. They want similar immunity for executives deputed to boards of borrowing firms.
The government has proposed the decriminalisation of several violations under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) to further improve the ease of doing business and speed up corporate failure resolution.
Download The Economic Times News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
ETPrime stories of the day
Interest rates are rising, so are rental yields. Is it the right time to invest in property?
3 insights to kick-start your day, featuring Swiggy’s “poor judgement”
Stock Radar: Technical charts suggest HDFC Bank is likely to hit fresh record highs in next 3-6 months; time to buy?
Trending Now
Popular Categories
Hot on Web
In Case you missed it
Top Calculators
Top Searched Companies
Top Definitions
Most Searched IFSC Codes
Top Prime Articles
Top Story Listing
Top Slideshow
Top Trending Topics
Top Videos
Private Companies
Popular Articles
Most Searched Articles
Trending Articles
Follow us on:
Find this comment offensive?
Choose your reason below and click on the Report button. This will alert our moderators to take action
Reason for reporting:
Your Reason has been Reported to the admin.
Log In/Connect with:
Will be displayed
Will not be displayed
Will be displayed
Stories you might be interested in
Instagram influencer fined Rs. 17,000 for shooting reel on highway – Economic Times
Don’t miss out on ET Prime stories! Get your daily dose of business updates on WhatsApp. click here!