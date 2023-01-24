Phone Comparisons: Apple iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S22+ – Android Headlines

Sign Up!
Both Apple and Samsung announced their ‘Plus’ phones in 2022. I guess we can refer to them as flagship-grade devices, even though the iPhone 14 Plus is technically a vanilla model, and neither of the two devices are the most powerful offerings from the companies. In either case, both of these phones are compelling, and that’s why we’re focusing on them in this article. We’ll compare the Apple iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S22+.
As per usual, we’ll first list their specifications, and will then move to other areas. We’ll compare their designs, displays, performance, battery life, cameras, and audio performance. Needless to say, both of these phones are powerful, but they’re vastly different overall. They differ in so many ways, and not only in software, which is also different, as these are two different platforms that we’re talking about. We won’t delve on that for too long, though, as people are already familiar with iOS and Android.
When it comes to the design, both phones do have flat sides, and rounded corners. On top of that, they’re both mostly flat on the back and the front. That’s where their similarities end, though. The iPhone 14 Plus has a notch at the top of its display, while the Galaxy S22+ includes a small display camera hole, which is centered. Both phones do have thin bezels, but the S22+’s are slightly thinner overall.
The iPhone 14 Plus includes a power/lock button on the right side, along with an alert slider. The volume up and down buttons are located on the left. The Galaxy S22+ has all of its physical buttons on the right-hand side. On the back, you’ll notice different-looking camera islands. The iPhone 14 Plus has a more regular-looking one in the top-left corner, with two cameras. The Galaxy S22+ includes three cameras in the top-left corner, while its camera island actually connects to the phone’s frame.
Both of these smartphones are made out of metal (aluminum) and glass. The iPhone 14 Plus is a bit taller, noticeably wider, and slightly thicker than the Galaxy S22+. It is also slightly heavier than Samsung’s flagship. Both phones offer IP68 certification for water and dust resistance. Both of these devices do feel like premium pieces of tech in the hand, by the way.
The iPhone 14 Plus features a 6.7-inch 2778 x 1284 Super Retina XDR OLED display. That panel is flat, and it offers a 60Hz refresh rate. It does support HDR10 content, and has Dolby Vision support too. It gets quite bright at up to 1,200 nits of brightness at its peak. The Ceramic Shield glass protects this display, and we’re looking at a 19.5:9 aspect ratio here. The phone has an 87.4-percent screen-to-body ratio.
The Galaxy S22+, on the flip side, features a 6.6-inch fullHD+ (2340 x 1080) Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. That panel is flat, and it offers a 120Hz refresh rate. It supports HDR10+ content, and gets up to 1,750 nits of peak brightness. This display has a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and it’s protected by the Gorilla Glass Victus+. The phone has an 88.3% screen-to-body ratio, and a display aspect ratio of 19.5:9.
Both of these displays are really good in terms of image reproduction. They provide vivid colors, with deep blacks, and great viewing angles. The thing is, the Galaxy S22+ has a considerably higher refresh rate, so it’s definitely more of a joy to use. You will definitely notice that while scrolling, first and foremost. The Galaxy S22+’s panel also gets a lot brighter outdoors, so it’s far easier to use in direct sunlight.
The iPhone 14 Plus is fueled by the Apple A15 Bionic SoC, the same processor that fueled the entire iPhone 13 series. It also comes with 6GB of RAM, and NVMe storage. The Galaxy S22+, on the flip side, comes in the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Exynos 2200 SoC flavors. Do note that the Exynos 2200 is the inferior model, and it’s sold in Europe only. We didn’t get the chance to test out that variant, though, only the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 unit.
Performance-wise, both smartphones are really good. They’re very smooth, and generally perform well in basically all scenarios. Multitasking, consuming multimedia, image processing, browsing, and various other tasks are not a problem for these two phones. We’re not sure how it will look in a year or so, but for now, they perform great. Even when it comes to gaming, both phones can handle even the most demanding games.
Do note that the Exynos 2200 model does offer weaker performance, and throttles more. On top of that, it seems to offer inferior battery life, and even inferior camera quality. As already mentioned, we didn’t get a chance to test it, so we cannot vouch for any of that.
The iPhone 14 Plus includes a 4,323mAh battery, while the Galaxy S22+ has a 4,500mAh battery. Apple’s iPhones usually have lower battery capacities than Android phones, so this is not exactly surprising. Even though there’s not that much of a difference here, in those battery sizes. What about battery life? Well, the iPhone 14 Plus flies way above the Galaxy S22+ in that regard.
The iPhone 14 Plus can get way up there to 8 hours of screen-on-time, for some of you even to 9 hours of screen-on-time. With the Galaxy S22+, well, you’ll be lucky if you pull off 6 hours, or at the very best 6.5 hours, at least according to our tests. If you’re a gamer, you can shave off some time from both phones. Do note that your mileage may vary, though, as we do use our phones differently, with different apps, in different areas.
When it comes to charging, the iPhone 14 Plus supports 20W wired, 15W MagSafe wireless, and 7.5W Qi wireless charging. The Galaxy S22+ supports 45W wired, 15W wireless (Qi/PMA), and 4.5W reverse wireless charging. Do note that neither of the two phones includes a charging adapter, though, so you’ll need to get it separately.
The iPhone 14 Plus comes with two cameras on the back, two 12-megapixel units. A 12-megapixel wide-angle camera is backed by a 12-megapixel ultrawide unit. The Galaxy S22+, on the flip side, has a 50-megapixel main camera, along with a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera. The images these two phones provide are considerably different, but both phones do a really good job.
The iPhone 14 Plus leans more towards close-to-real-life images, while the Galaxy S22+ is not afraid to allow them to be a bit more saturated. Both cameras are quite reliable, though the iPhone 14 Plus tends to overblow the highlights in extreme scenarios. The Galaxy S22+ images in low light tend to be brighter, but the iPhone 14 Plus’ look more realistic, and are well-balanced at the same time. Ultrawide cameras are good on both phones, though the iPhone 14 Plus’ is more in line with the main camera when it comes to colors.
Video recording is better on the iPhone 14 Plus, hands down. Apple’s iPhones are still leading the video recording game, and it’s no different here. The video footage ends up looking better in pretty much every way, even though the Galaxy S22+ is nothing to scoff at in that regard.
Yes, both of these smartphones include a set of stereo speakers, but they do not include an audio jack. When it comes to those speakers, they’re quite punchy, and loud. The Galaxy S22+ does have an edge in that regard, though. The sound does seem to be a bit more detailed, and a bit louder too.
You will have to utilize their charging ports for wired headphone connections, as there is no audio jack. The iPhone 14 Plus has a Lightning port down there, while the Galaxy S22+ utilizes a Type-C port. Bluetooth 5.3 and 5.2 are available on these two phones, respectively.
