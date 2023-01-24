Surface Pro 7+ and Surface Pro Type Cover Bundle – Microsoft … – Microsoft

Are you looking for Microsoft Store in: {0}?

Iconic 2-in-1 design with signature built-in Kickstand transforms Surface Pro 7+ into a full laptop with keyboard, ultra-portable tablet, perfectly angled digital canvas, or docked workstation.

Get a full keyboard experience with backlit keys, optimum spacing for fast, fluid typing, and a large trackpad for precise control and navigation.

This Pro packs a punch. Surface Pro 7+ delivers the performance you want for all that you do.

11th Gen Intel® Core™ processors give you power you can rely on for any task, from Photos to Photoshop.*

With USB-A, USB-C® and head phone jack, you can power multiple 4K external displays, use your favorite hard-wired headphones, or even charge your phone.

Starting at just 1.70 pounds2 (not including Type Cover*).

Focus on the big ideas, not battery life, with up to 15 hours1 of unplugged power.

Connections matter, and Surface Pro 7+ makes sure you come through loud and clear with family, friends, and colleagues over the front-facing camera with full HD video and optimized speakers.

Ready wherever or whenever you need it, while dual far-field Studio Mics and optimized speakers deliver crystal-clear sound.

8MP rear-facing camera is ready to scan a document or capture video in 1080p FHD to share instantly.

Microsoft Teams* is a great way to connect – and on Windows 11, it’s even more fun. Moms, Dads, grandparents, and your BFFs are only a few clicks or taps away.***

Battery life varies significantly based on usage, network and feature configuration, signal strength, settings and other factors. See aka.ms/SurfaceBatteryPerformance for details.

[1] Surface Pro 7+ battery life: Up to 15 hours of battery life based on typical Surface device usage. Testing conducted by Microsoft in November 2020 (Surface Pro 7+ with Intel 11th Gen Intel® Core™ i5-1135G7 @ 2.40GHz , 256GB SSD, 8GB DRAM) using preproduction software and preproduction configurations of Surface Pro 7+. Testing consisted of full battery discharge with a mixture of active use and modern standby. The active use portion consists of (1) a web browsing test accessing 8 popular websites over multiple open tabs, (2) a productivity test utilizing Microsoft Word, PowerPoint, Excel and Outlook, and (3) a portion of time with the device in use with idle applications. Tested with Windows Version 10.0.19041.1(20H1) and Edge version 85.0.564.51. All settings were default except screen brightness was set to 150nits with Auto-Brightness disabled. Wi-Fi was connected to a network. Battery life varies significantly with settings, usage and other factors.

[2] Weight not including Surface Pro Type Cover or Surface Pro Signature Type Cover.

