How to Change Netflix Region in 2023 | by Toby Kiernan – DataDrivenInvestor

Jul 6, 2022

Warning: Changing your Netflix region is as easy as having a cup of tea. Only you need to download and install the most reliable VPN like Surfshark. Now, connect to the VPN server in the country where you want to change the region.

Access to multiple worldwide streaming libraries can be gained by changing your Netflix region. Using a best VPN’s for Netflix, you may access all of Netflix’s content.

It uses a server in the country you specify to redirect your Internet traffic. Netflix series and movies formerly unavailable in your area can now be watched from the comfort of your own home with help of changing your location on Netflix.

Even more important than unrestricted libraries is the quality of the videos you are able to watch. Watching movies as they buffer is very likely due to ISP throttling. A VPN, on the other hand, takes care of the issue and allows you to stream in full HD without any lags by change the region on Netflix.

I’ve written this guide to show you how to use a VPN to change your Netflix location. This can help to discover the greatest libraries, and how to fix any issues you run into by .

Since Netflix is ​​available in more than 190 countries, it is one of the most popular streaming platforms in the world that could be next to invest in bitcoin, and Amazon accepts BTC as payment.

However, there is a caveat: due to copyright rules and royalties, it displays different content in different locations. In the case of American citizens, for example, they won’t be able to access Netflix in the United States unless they use a virtual private network (VPN).

A VPN can helps to change your location on Netflix. Your real IP address can be replaced with a fake one registered in any area of the world with this tool.

Yes, you are correct in your predictions. Once the IP address is updated, you can access Netflix’s entire library from the comfort of your own home. Do you live in the United States, but enjoy watching good anime? Great! Unblocking a foreign library would be as simple as connecting to the server of your choice.

A Netflix VPN is a great alternative to ISP throttling, which causes videos to lag and have a dismal quality even if they are unblocked. Alternatively, you may relax and enjoy your favorite Netflix shows and movies, confident in the knowledge that a VPN is protecting your online privacy and security.

On this article, you’ll find information on a VPN service and how to change Netflix location wit a VPN that can unblock all Netflix regions. If you want to change Netflix location, these are the top VPNs:

Using Surfshark’s VPN service to access Netflix region in another country is a great option. To now, they have over 3200 servers in 95 countries, and they support 30 distinct Netflix streaming services. Their specialists ran a brief test and found that prominent regions including the UK, US, Canada, Japan, and others are all simply accessible through Netflix.

Surfshark was able to produce high-quality 1080p footage with no lags or latency issues in most of the areas we’ve tried. In addition, this wasn’t just a Netflix binge session. A wide range of additional streaming services are also accessible using this method. Using Amazon Prime, They were able to successfully test it out.

For those who want to watch Netflix on more than just a computer or a mobile device, Surfshark includes a Smart DNS function that allows you to bypass content restrictions and stream the service on a wide range of devices.

Unlimited simultaneous connections, on the other hand, is what sets Surfshark VPN apart from the competition. One Surfshark account may be used to access multiple Netflix libraries, which is great if you have a large family or group of friends. You may save a lot of money with Surfshark coupons.

It is no secret that NordVPN is the best alternative to OpenVPN for unblocking Netflix region in other countries. The NordVPN server network spans 60 countries and 5400 servers.

They were able to connect to Netflix in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and even Japan without any difficulty when you tested its servers for changing the location on Netflix.

Despite the fact that it’s totally typical and anticipated for Netflix to perform significantly worse while using a VPN, NordVPN was able to give a flawless browsing and watching experience. In addition, You will found no difficulty utilizing this VPN to access other streaming services, such as Hulu and Netflix. On the BBC iPlayer, Amazon Prime Video, DAZN and others, it worked perfectly.

Streaming HD and 4K content is no problem because to NordVPN’s in-house tunnel, NordLynx, which provides extremely fast connections. You can also use NordVPN’s dedicated streaming servers for an even better watching experience. VPN activities can be obscured by using the obfuscation option. NordVPN offers a good place to start if you want to give it a go.

NordVPN is compatible with all major operating systems, including Apple’s iOS and Google’s Android TV. The SmartPlay feature has also been tested on devices that don’t support VPN connections, such as smart TVs and game consoles.

It was a breeze to navigate the libraries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Canada. When trying to connect to Japan, They’ve encountered some small difficulties, including occasional disconnections and a lack of some exclusive material.

Besides Netflix, this VPN is compatible with a variety of streaming providers. Using it to access geo-restricted content on Netflix, BBC iPlayer, and YouTube has been successful for them. Even better, you can watch your favorite episodes with friends on Fire TV, Fire Stick, and Fire Cube thanks to the app.

The WireGuard tunneling protocol is supported by IPVanish, and the service performed well in their tests. To put it another way, you shouldn’t have any issues viewing Netflix video.

Starting at about $3.33 per month, IPVanish is a wonderful value. There is a 30-day money-back guarantee if you change your mind about signing up for an annual plan.

IPVanish review has all the details you’ll need to know about this service.

It doesn’t matter that Atlas VPN doesn’t have a large network of servers if you want to change the region of your Netflix account. Even though it only has 750 servers spread across 38 countries, Netflix can still be easily accessed from all over the world.

There was virtually no lag or stuttering while using the WireGuard tunnel, and they were able to connect to all of worldwide test locations without a hitch. Although they had to wait longer than usual, they were able to access restricted Netflix libraries from around the world. Don’t expect full HD all the time, but if you’re fine with 720p, you should be good to go..

Using Atlas VPN, you may also use other streaming services like YouTube, BBC iPlayer, HBO Max, Hulu, and more.

The Atlas VPN FAQ area and 24/7 live chat are also available if you have any difficulties.

As a reminder, Atlas VPN’s free version cannot unblock Netflix or change the location on Netflix, no matter how tempting it may be not to pay for the service.

Read the Atlas VPN review for more information.

Although it ranks 5 on our list, PrivateVPN does not rule out being a feasible option for streaming Netflix from a different country. Despite the fact that it has fewer servers than some of its competitors, these servers are located in 63 different countries.

If you’re in a country with some of the world’s most sought-after Netflix collections, including the United States, UK, Canada, and Japan, then yes, it can assist you connect to servers after change the region on Netflix. It took a while to load at times, but once connected, PrivateVPN provided steady and reliable Netflix viewing. Streaming services like Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and others can also be connected to it.

I have included it because of the fast speeds it provides and the fact that it allows you to access Netflix content from all around the world via change the region on Netflix. In addition, you may purchase a home IP address from PrivateVPN, which should provide you with even more dependable access to the Netflix catalog in the location you choose. I mean to say, after change the location on Netflix.

PrivateVPN’s Stealth VPN option is also available to you with obfuscation feature. Because of this, Netflix won’t be able to tell that you’re connected to a VPN.

If you have any concerns, PrivateVPN has 24/7 live chat customer support and a Contact Us form to help you swiftly resolve them..

To learn more about PrivateVPN, please read the review.

No, you won’t be able to change the Netflix region with a free VPN. The reason behind this is that most free VPNs only have a small number of servers, which are then shared by a huge number of people. The IPs get blacklisted rapidly if there are a lot of people on the same server trying to access Netflix at once.

Furthermore, shady free VPNs are well-known for gathering and selling user data to fund their own expenses.

As a result, free VPN providers are unable to invest in infrastructure to evade these limitations, thus the blacklisted IPs stay in use — and Netflix cannot be streamed. “

It doesn’t mean that a free VPN won’t let you watch Netflix, but your chances of doing so are substantially lower than they are with a paid VPN.

For free Netflix region switching, you can also utilize a premium VPN:

You can use a virtual private network (VPN) to access US Netflix regions while on vacation anywhere in the globe. If you don’t have a working VPN, you won’t be able to watch Netflix or change the location on Netflix.

VPNs are a need for anyone who wants to watch Netflix from outside of their own country. I’ve included a quick setup tutorial to make things even simpler for you.

Here’s how you can use Netflix in the US or change the region on Netflix while you’re away from home:

Once you’ve connected to a VPN, your exact location will be hidden and you appear to be using an IP address from the United States. To access US-only episodes and movies, you can open your Netflix app or log in to the website.

I repeat the words to change Netflix region or want to change your location on Netflix. Must use paid VPN if you want to keep your account secure otherwise it can be vulnerable when you will not change Netflix location.

I’m interested by human creativity and technology. Nature enthusiast, self-motivator, visionary, and energetic communicator. Email me: tobykiernan1984@gmail.com

