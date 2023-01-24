'The Bachelor': Who Is Lekha Ravi? Real Job, Instagram, and Age of … – Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

ABC’s The Bachelor returns on Jan. 23, and this time Zach Shallcross will be the one deciding who gets a rose this season. Fans remember Shallcross as one of the male suitors on Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s season of The Bachelorette. His efforts to find true love were unsuccessful, but this time, he gets a new cast of female contestants who will hopefully win his heart. One of the contestants for The Bachelor 2023 is Lekha Ravi. Here is everything to know about her, from her age to her Instagram and more.

When it comes to The Bachelor, fans want to know everything about the female contestants to help flesh out of they will be the right fit for this season’s bachelor. One of the female contestants Zach will meet on The Bachelor 2023 is Lekha Ravi. According to her ABC bio, Lekha is a “worldly” woman originally born in Chennai, India. She migrated to the United States when she was seven years old.

Her bio explains that she can be shy at first, and it may take some time to show her true colors. But sometimes, the shy ones can be the most fun personality-wise. Lekha even teases that her belly dancing skills might impress the bachelor. While claiming to be shy, a short clip on Twitter shows Lekha licking Zach’s ear during their first meet.

But what is she looking for in a partner, and will she impress Zach? “Lekha is ready to find “the one,” and while her parent’s marriage was arranged, they are supportive of her journey to find love and happiness in her own way!” reads her bio. Above all, Lekha is ready to build her own family, be a great mom, and “find my person to share a life with.” Zach might be “the one,” as abs are one of her major turn-ons.

The 29-year-old The Bachelor 2023 contestants reside in Miami, Florida. Her bio explains she moved around a lot while she was younger and lived in California, North Carolina, and New York. When it comes to her career, Lekha is a Financial Advisor.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Lekha’s fields include Pre-IPO, private equity, cryptocurrency, hedge funds, real estate, life settlement, and fixed income. Her profile also adds she got her degrees from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a diploma from New York University.

Lekha gives fans a personal look into her life on her Instagram. Fans can follow her Instagram handle, @Lekha Ravi. Like the other female cast, she has shared her official profile photo for The Bachelor 2023 on her page. Lekha is not afraid to show off her life, attending fun nights out with her friends, her New Year’s celebrations, and nods to her Indian heritage.

She also posts portfolio photos of her modeling for Vizcaya Swimwear. Her Instagram also reveals she has done pageant work as a contestant for Mis World America.

The Bachelor fans know that the series gets a lot of spoilers before the grand premiere. According to RealitySteve, Lekha made a scene during her first night on The Bachelor 2023. While licking Zach’s ear when they first met, Lakha called out the production team. Lekha seemed led astray when the production team told her Zach would speak to every girl before the first rose ceremony. But she claims she and other contestants never got the chance.

Did her actions impress or ultimately leave Zach with a tough decision? According to RealitySteve, Lekha does not make it far into the season.

