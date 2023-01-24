Apple Watch 9 will be skipped for Apple Watch X, says sketchy rumor – AppleInsider

Copyright © 2023, Quiller Media, Inc.

A rumor based on very flimsy supply chain info goes out on a limb to say that Apple is going to produce an “Apple Watch X” for 2024, as radical a change as the iPhone X was.

The original Apple Watch was announced in September 2014, although it didn’t ship until April 2015. Arguably, then, 2024 marks its tenth anniversary, and a new rumor claims Apple is going to mark the occasion with a significant redesign.

There are discrepancies even within this flimsy report, though. According to France’s iPhoneSoft site, there will not be an Apple Watch Series 9, but instead an “Apple Watch X.”

This would match how Apple skipped an “iPhone 9” to simultaneously launch the iPhone 8 and the iPhone X. However, that would mean releasing the “Apple Watch X” in 2023, ahead of even the announcement’s tenth anniversary.

Nonetheless, iPhoneSoft claims that a source within display company Luxshare in Vietnam, that is the rumor. This unnamed source further says the information comes from a person working on the project within Apple.

The rumor does not include any indication of what changes Apple could introduce with the new Watch, nor really does it confirm that there will be any at all. But the source, and iPhoneSoft, conclude that it’s unlikely Apple is planning only a simple change in naming styles.

There is also the fact that Apple has already launched a considerable redesign in the form of 2022’s Apple Watch Ultra.

Supply chain rumours ugh.

No one at Luxshare would have any idea about Apples marketing plans a year or more in advance.

There is no Watch 9 (and six is nervous) because seven ate nine.

Major.Minor.Bugfix It would be great if this silly versioning ended. that’s what versioning should be. Mac OS got stuck with 10.x for far too long, because X looked good to Steve. But doing a major version update every year is ALSO idiotic, it should be based on actual changes and NOT a schedule. Anybody think Mac OS 14 is going to be a significant change from 13? Really?

