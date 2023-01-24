World Cup quiz – Answers – The News International

Uruguay became the first world champions by defeating their neighbour, Argentina, by 2 goals. Uruguay also hosted the world cup in 1930….

Uruguay became the first world champions by defeating their neighbour, Argentina, by 2 goals. Uruguay also hosted the world cup in 1930.

With possibly the least-celebrated goal in Brazil history, Oscar scored the most meaningless of consolations for Brazil in the closing moments against Germany in Belo Horizonte. It wasn’t a bad goal, but it counted for nothing.

The lowest-attended match in World Cup history took place in the inaugural 1930 tournament and was played by Peru and Romania. Only 300 spectators watched the game.

Papa Bouba Diop scored the first goal of the 2002 World Cup, the winner for Senegal against then-reigning champions France. Papa Bouba Diop passed away at the age of 42.

Qatar and FIFA unveiled La’eeb as the official Mascot for this year’s FIFA World Cup 2022. La’eeb is an Arabic word meaning super-skilled player. He belongs to a parallel mascot-verse that is indescribable – everyone is invited to interpret what it looks like.

Made of 18 karat gold with bands of malachite on its base, FIFA trophy stands 36.8 centimetres high and weighs 6.1 kilograms (30,875 carats). The trophy was made by Stabilimento Artistico Bertoni company in Italy. It depicts two human figures holding up the Earth.

The top scorer at each FIFA World Cup edition wins the Golden Boot. It was known as the Golden Shoe award from 1982 before being rechristened to its current form in 2010.

Argentina’s Guillermo Stabile, hence, is the first FIFA World Cup Golden Boot winner, top scoring at the 1930 FIFA World Cup in Uruguay, the inaugural edition, with eight goals.

Women’s World Cup took place in Guangdong, China from 16 to 30 November 1991. The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 was jointly hosted by two countries, Australia and New Zealand, and held for the first time in the Southern Hemisphere.

The former England striker, Gary Lineker, 57, once famously said: “Football is a simple game — 22 men chase a ball for 90 minutes and at the end, the Germans always win.” The rueful comment came after England lost on penalties to Germany in the semi-finals of the 1990 World Cup.

Ronaldo is the highest-earning soccer player off the pitch at $60 million, according to Forbes estimates. (The only other player close is Messi at $55 million.) In July, Ronaldo agreed to an exclusive, multi-year partnership with crypto exchange Binance, and he launched his first NFT collection on Friday. He is also the most popular athlete on Instagram, with an astounding 497 million followers.

