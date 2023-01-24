Wen Binance? CZ Gives Top Tips on How to Get Tokens Listed – BSC NEWS

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) talks about the best way to get listed on the CEX, the top places in the world for crypto, how he's handling FUD, and more!

In an impromptu Twitter Spaces AMA on Jan. 24, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) fielded questions on a variety of topics, including advice on how to get listed on the Centralized Exchange (CEX), the best places in the world for crypto today, and how Binance is tackling FUD in 2023.

Nearly 23,000 users tuned in to the AMA, whose starting time of 10:15 a.m. UTC was geared more toward people in the Eastern Hemisphere.

In response to a question on if Binance adjusts its listing standards according to the state of the market, CZ said it doesn’t matter if it’s a bull or a bear if the project is a layer-1 or layer-2, or what blockchain the token is on.

In fact, he said Binance’s approach hasn’t changed much in the five years since he first posted “Binance Listing Tips” on LinkedIn.

While the Binance team can generally give a faster turnaround time on reviews of projects on BNB Chain , the top consideration when deciding on a listing is how many users a token has.

He went on to say that if a project doesn’t have a large number of users, or is in an early stage, then Binance has to perform a far more detailed review, including examining the product, the team and other due diligence.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, CZ was brimming with praise for the United Arab Emirates, specifically his home base in Dubai.

He said the UAE has a “very friendly, very smart regulatory environment, not just for crypto but for business in general.” He also cited low taxes, safety, and cleanliness.

CZ name-checked other places as being progressive on crypto, including Bahrain, the Middle East, “some parts of Europe” and, for Binance, New Zealand, and Australia.

Saying that crypto regulations are new and evolving everywhere, he added that there is not a single country in the world that is guaranteed to be the best for crypto forever.

On the other hand, he said it is encouraging that some countries with “previously over-restrictive regulations” are now loosening up, such as South Korea and Japan.

During the AMA, CZ mostly stuck to his New Year’s resolution to “ignore” FUD, fake news, and attacks on Binance.

He mused on the various reasons that people or groups might attack Binance or other crypto projects, including traders on short positions who want the price of an asset to go down, people like Peter Schiff who don’t “get” crypto and are therefore skeptical about it, and others who may “feel threatened by this new disruptive technology.”

In an obvious reference to The Block and its now-former CEO Michael McCaffrey, who accepted tens of millions in loans from Sam Bankman-Fried’s Alameda Research, CZ said:

He said Binance did pay attention to unfair criticism in the past, but this year they are going to ignore it and focus on their own mission.

On the flip side, he said there is a positive aspect to FUD, and that is when people spread rumors or negative about Binance, it is also raising more awareness about Binance.

Binance positions itself as the world’s leading blockchain ecosystem and crypto-asset infrastructure provider with a financial product suite that includes the largest digital asset exchange by volume. The Binance platform aims to increase the freedom of money for users and features a comprehensive portfolio of crypto-asset products and offerings, including trading and finance, education, data and research, social good, investment and incubation, decentralization, and infrastructure solutions.

Core DAO is similar to the Ethereum Network.

In our previous article , we compared Core DAO and Bitcoin and discovered that they have some interesting similarities.

Today, we will compare the unique network with another top decentralized network, Ethereum. Like Bitcoin’s connection with the CORE chain, Ethereum is similar to the Satoshi Plus consensus.

Here are the notable similarities between both networks in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space:

Core DAO threatens to challenge Bitcoin and Ethereum with its Satoshi Plus Consensus tailored to enhance decentralization, security, scalability, and efficiency.

Recently, Core DAO announced its partnership with LayerZero to offer cross-chain interoperability. The protocol continues to make big moves to accelerate its development in the crypto space. In the meantime, Core DAO enthusiasts await the coin’s listing on all supported exchanges.

Core DAO is the official decentralized organization developing the Satoshi Plus ecosystem. It represents an opportunity for miners to access new revenue streams by contributing hash power to the chain. Inspired by the principles of both blockchains, Core displays a deep appreciation for the history of the crypto ecosystem paired with an even greater excitement for Core’s role in its future.

The integration will allow Core DAO developers to connect easily with other blockchains and expand their use cases in the DeFi space.

Core DAO has announced its integration with LayerZero to bring blockchain interoperability to the network.

LayerZero is an Omnichain interoperability protocol built by LayerZero Labs. The collaboration would allow Core DAO to interact with other blockchains. Further, the move will allow the Core chain to bridge other digital assets into its network. Core DAO announced the integration on January 24th via Twitter. The protocol also published details about the development on Medium .

We’re excited to announce our integration with @LayerZero_Labs 🤝

With Layer Zero, Core protocols can interact seamlessly with other blockchains, opening up endless opportunities for builders and users on Core.

Read more: https://t.co/kd9xnJHIb6#CoreDAO #LayerZero #CORExLZ

With the integration, developers will easily bridge other chains into their products and enhance user experience. Additionally, protocols will be able to integrate LayerZero’s cross-chain messaging to connect their Core chain smart contracts to different networks.

Core DAO’s collaboration with LayerZero is a strategic move by the Satoshi Plus consensus, promoting cross-chain interaction and communication. The integration is also an early opportunity for Core to spread its use cases across the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space.

Read the Core DAO medium publication to learn more about the integration.

Let's take a look at four decentralized exchanges on the Internet Computer blockchain ecosystem.

The Internet Computer is here to create its own revolution inside the blockchain revolution. Using sophisticated on-chain storage technology and concepts like Moon Math, the Internet Computer can scale the entire world of Web3 with faster and more efficient innovations.

The Internet Computer has slowly grown since it launched in 2016 to continue the research from the World Computer organization. Backed by DFINITY Foundation and the Internet Computer Association, the project is the largest research and development project in the blockchain industry. DFINITY alone is responsible for 1564 publications, 86,347 academic citations, and 191 patents.

With its major Chain-key Transaction innovation finally beginning its implementation, the Internet Computer can become, basically, a Layer-2 solution for native coins like Bitcoin and Ethereum. With Bitcoin integration live and coins like Ethereum and BNB eventually on the way, the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) potential on the Internet Computer is bigger than that of Ethereum and Bitcoin because of its interoperability and scalability.

Here we will look at four Decentralized Exchanges (DEX) that have already launched on the Internet Computer.

ICPSwap is a DeFi platform that provides full-stack financial, market, and DAO services. Built using the blockchain technology of DFINITY's Internet Computer, ICPSwap establishes an ecosystem of genuinely decentralized finance by refactoring the way users and developers build projects together.

Website | Twitter | Medium | Telegram | LinkTree |

The ICLighthouse team was founded in September 2020, with members from investment banks and Ether ecosystem developers. The core members have previously developed derivatives trading protocols on Ethereum. With ICLighthouse, the team has developed a suit of products on the Internet Computer system that include a DEX, DeFi wallet, blockchain explorer, and more. The ICDex is an IC network decentralized order book trading protocol that supports DRC20, DIP20, ICRC1 and native ICP.

Website | Twitter | Medium | Discord |

InfinitySwap is an innovative cross-chain DeFi infrastructure creator, connecting Bitcoin and EVM-based chains on the Internet Computer blockchain. InfinitySwap was created by Finity Technologies, a world-leading blockchain infrastructure company. The team at Finity is working to develop new DeFi cross-chain primitives, undertake heavy research and development for cross-chain wallets, and support both Bitcoin and EVM-based chains for exchanges and automated market makers, built on the Internet Computer.

Website | Twitter | Blog | Discord | Medium |

Sonic is an open DeFi suite open internet service built on the Internet Computer blockchain that offers an AMM without gas fees due to the reverse gas model of the IC. Sonic is made up of a collection of DeFi protocols that enable users to issue their own tokens, trade their tokens, and earn rewards by providing liquidity. Sonic brings users permissionless swaps where they can deposit a token and automatically be returned the token they want.

Website | Twitter | Discord | Medium |

New report from Reuters uses Chainalysis data to unveil Binance's role in processing transactions from Bitzlato.

Binance reportedly helped process 20,000 bitcoin, worth over $345.8 million, for Bitzlato, a financial institution recently seized for money laundering.

The over 200k total transactions filtered through Binance occurred from May 2018 until January 2023, when US authorities arrested its founder in Miami, according to a Chainalysis blockchain report shared with Reuters from January 24.

The report was unable to determine if Binance successfully used KYC identification requirements on the users related to the flagged transactions. Chainalysis did confirm that over $90M worth of BTC was processed after Binance began stricter KYC requirements in August 2021.

Binance was among three entities tagged by US authorities in the ongoing money laundering case, which includes the US Justice Department and support from agencies in foreign countries. The other two were Hydra, a dark web marketplace notorious for illicit activity, and the Russian-based crypto scheme Finko.

Read the full report here.

Pi Coin will pave the way for many activities on the blockchain after the open mainnet goes live.

Pi Network continues to build in its enclosed mainnet as the mining platform prepares to launch the next phase—open mainnet.

While we anticipate the open mainnet launch, we want to look at the protocol’s native currency, $Pi, and its utilities in the crypto space.

Pi will serve as the cryptocurrency, powering all activities on the Pi blockchain upon mainnet launch. Already, numerous developers have shown interest in creating utilities by deploying their Decentralized Applications (dApp) on the network through their participation in the ongoing Hackathon .

With the growing interest in the blockchain, here are the core uses of Pi currency for every user in the crypto space when open mainnet is launched:

Similar to other crypto assets, users can transfer Pi Coins to one another quickly and bypass huge transfer fees.

With Pi Coin, Non-fungible Tokens (NFT) enthusiasts can create, buy, or sell NFTs. Pi Network will launch its native NFT marketplace for interested users to trade their collections with Pi coin.

Pi Marketplace allows pioneers to purchase real-life goods with the Pi coin.

The Pi Workforce application will allow users to connect with professionals across different fields to complete various tasks. By paying with Pi coins, users will get people to work for them easily.

PlayToEarn (P2E) utility will allow users to play games and earn Pi coins.

The future is bright for the Pi blockchain alongside its native currency. Apart from the above utilities, more ideas will be integrated with Pi Coin. You can visit the Brainstorm segment on the Pi mobile application to check out the various innovations in the ongoing Hackathon.

Pi Network is a novel cryptocurrency and developer platform that allows mobile users to mine Pi coins without draining the device’s battery. Pi’s blockchain secures not only economic transactions via a mobile meritocracy system but also a full Web 3.0 experience where community developers can build decentralized applications (dApps) for millions of users.

Website | Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram |

