Here is What to Know Beyond Why Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is a Trending Stock – Yahoo Finance

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock.

Shares of this company have returned -10.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite’s -8.4% change. The Zacks Internet – Services industry, to which Alphabet Inc. belongs, has lost 9.5% over this period. Now the key question is: Where could the stock be headed in the near term?

While media releases or rumors about a substantial change in a company’s business prospects usually make its stock ‘trending’ and lead to an immediate price change, there are always some fundamental facts that eventually dominate the buy-and-hold decision-making.

Revisions to Earnings Estimates

Here at Zacks, we prioritize appraising the change in the projection of a company’s future earnings over anything else. That’s because we believe the present value of its future stream of earnings is what determines the fair value for its stock.

Our analysis is essentially based on how sell-side analysts covering the stock are revising their earnings estimates to take the latest business trends into account. When earnings estimates for a company go up, the fair value for its stock goes up as well. And when a stock’s fair value is higher than its current market price, investors tend to buy the stock, resulting in its price moving upward. Because of this, empirical studies indicate a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and short-term stock price movements.

Alphabet Inc. is expected to post earnings of $1.25 per share for the current quarter, representing a year-over-year change of -10.7%. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed -0.2%.

The consensus earnings estimate of $5.21 for the current fiscal year indicates a year-over-year change of -7.1%. This estimate has remained unchanged over the last 30 days.

For the next fiscal year, the consensus earnings estimate of $5.80 indicates a change of +11.3% from what Alphabet Inc. is expected to report a year ago. Over the past month, the estimate has changed +0.1%.

With an impressive externally audited track record, our proprietary stock rating tool — the Zacks Rank — is a more conclusive indicator of a stock’s near-term price performance, as it effectively harnesses the power of earnings estimate revisions. The size of the recent change in the consensus estimate, along with three other factors related to earnings estimates, has resulted in a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) for Alphabet Inc.

The chart below shows the evolution of the company’s forward 12-month consensus EPS estimate:

12 Month EPS

Projected Revenue Growth

While earnings growth is arguably the most superior indicator of a company’s financial health, nothing happens as such if a business isn’t able to grow its revenues. After all, it’s nearly impossible for a company to increase its earnings for an extended period without increasing its revenues. So, it’s important to know a company’s potential revenue growth.

In the case of Alphabet Inc. the consensus sales estimate of $58.35 billion for the current quarter points to a year-over-year change of +8.8%. The $236.72 billion and $260.44 billion estimates for the current and next fiscal years indicate changes of +11.6% and +10%, respectively.

Last Reported Results and Surprise History

Alphabet Inc. reported revenues of $57.47 billion in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +12.8%. EPS of $1.21 for the same period compares with $1.36 a year ago.

Compared to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $57.55 billion, the reported revenues represent a surprise of -0.14%. The EPS surprise was -4.72%.

Over the last four quarters, Alphabet Inc. surpassed consensus EPS estimates two times. The company topped consensus revenue estimates two times over this period.

Valuation

No investment decision can be efficient without considering a stock’s valuation. Whether a stock’s current price rightly reflects the intrinsic value of the underlying business and the company’s growth prospects is an essential determinant of its future price performance.

While comparing the current values of a company’s valuation multiples, such as price-to-earnings (P/E), price-to-sales (P/S) and price-to-cash flow (P/CF), with its own historical values helps determine whether its stock is fairly valued, overvalued, or undervalued, comparing the company relative to its peers on these parameters gives a good sense of the reasonability of the stock’s price.

As part of the Zacks Style Scores system, the Zacks Value Style Score (which evaluates both traditional and unconventional valuation metrics) organizes stocks into five groups ranging from A to F (A is better than B; B is better than C; and so on), making it helpful in identifying whether a stock is overvalued, rightly valued, or temporarily undervalued.

Alphabet Inc. is graded C on this front, indicating that it is trading at par with its peers. Click here to see the values of some of the valuation metrics that have driven this grade.

Bottom Line

The facts discussed here and much other information on Zacks.com might help determine whether or not it’s worthwhile paying attention to the market buzz about Alphabet Inc. However, its Zacks Rank #3 does suggest that it may perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

