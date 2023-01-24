Nikki M. James Joins Marvel's “Daredevil: Born Again” Disney+ Series – What's On Disney Plus

Filming on the new Marvel Studios “Daredevil: Born Again” series is due to begin in February and scheduled to take all year to film, since the series will consist of 18 episodes, three times the size of the typical Marvel Disney+ series. The new Disney+ series will see Charlie Cox return to the role of Daredevil, and Vincent D’Onofrio is also returning as the Kingpin.

The new series is going to star Michael Gandolfini, Sandrine Holt, and Margarita Levieva will be starring in the show. According to Deadline, Nikki M. James has joined the cast of the new Disney+ show, though it isn’t known what character she is going to be playing.

Nikki M. James has previously starred in the broadway version of “The Book of Mormon”, where she won the Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical. She has also appeared in the film, “Spoiler Alert” and a number of shows such as “Severance”, “Proven Innocent” and “Braindead”.



The new show is currently scheduled to be released in Spring 2024, but obviously, schedules can change between then and now.

The previous Netflix Original series is also available to stream now on Disney+.

Are you looking forward to the return of “Daredevil”?

