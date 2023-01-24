iPadOS 16 – 9to5Mac

iPadOS 16 Overview

44 'iPadOS 16' stories

February 2022 – December 2022

iPadOS 16 is the next major milestone release of Apple’s operating system for the iPad. Focused on iPads with Apple’s own silicon, this operating system brings some of the most requested features from Pro users. Here’s everything you need to know.

While iPadOS 15 finally made it easier to understand multitasking features, added Universal Control, and even brought the App Library, iPadOS 16 wants to integrate even more macOS Ventura with the iPad by adding several continuity features.

The main feature of iPadOS 16 is exclusive to the M1 iPad Air and M1 iPad Pro. Here’s what you can do with it:

Another important feature coming to M1 iPad users running iPadOS 16 is the ability to have proper external display support.

As Apple explains, full external display support comes to iPad Pro with the M1 chip with resolutions up to 6K, which means you can work with different apps on your iPad and external display running iPadOS 16.

Related:

With iPadOS 16, Apple is planning to add its own collaborative canvas. Freeform will be perfect for diagramming new projects, aggregating important assets, or just brainstorming on a whiteboard with your coworkers.

You can draw or write anywhere while also embedding images, video, audio, PDFs, documents, and web links. It will be available in a future update later this year.

For the iPadOS 16 update, Apple highlights the iCloud Shared Photo Library, which lets you share a separate iCloud photo library with up to five people that can add, edit, favorite, caption, and delete photos.

With Messages, Apple is focusing on three important features:

For the first time, iPadOS 16 is bringing a new Weather app. It will have a similar experience found on macOS Ventura with animated background, more weather details, forecast, air quality, and more.

Last but not least, Mail is getting smarter by improving search results, notifying you whether there’s a missing recipient or attachment, while also letting you schedule a message or undo sending an email.

With iPadOS 16, Apple is expanding the Focus Mode capabilities by bringing Home Screen page suggestions, Focus filters, which help you set boundaries within Apple apps like Calendar, Mail, Messages, and Safari to draw boundaries for each Focus you enable, and Focus schedules, which turn on automatically at a set time or location, or while using a certain app.

The Files app also brings a new navigation button, sortable columns, the ability to change file extensions, and an enhanced Open and Save panel, which makes it easy to save files with related files and rename folders inline to better organize your files.

Talking about FaceTime, Apple is bringing handoff to the app, which lets you move FaceTime calls seamlessly from your iPad to your iPhone or Mac, and vice versa. There’s also a new Live Captions feature that automatically transcribes dialogue integrated into your video calls. FaceTime will also be important for the Freeform app once it launches later this year.

Safari, for example, adds shared tab groups, web push notifications, and even more to iPadOS 16.

This software update also shares a bunch of features with iOS 16, which you can learn more about it here.

Different from iOS 16, Apple is making iPadOS 16 available to a bunch of iPads. That said, the most exciting features will only be available to M1 iPads.

Here are all the iPad models receiving the update:

iPadOS 16 was announced on June 6, during WWDC 2022’s keynote. A public beta is now available, while the official release of iPadOS 16 is expected for later this fall. A report by Bloomberg believes Apple will release iPadOS 16 alongside macOS 13 Ventura in October, after an iPad/Mac event.

iPadOS 16 Stories December 13, 2022

Filipe Espósito

– Dec. 13th 2022 10:29 am PT

@filipeesposito

Along with the release of iOS 16.2, Apple on Tuesday also released iPadOS 16.2 for iPad users. While the new version of the operating system comes with the same refinements as the iPhone version, it also adds new features specific to the iPad – such as support for external displays when using Stage Manager.

expand full story

iPadOS 16 Stories November 30, 2022

Filipe Espósito

– Nov. 30th 2022 3:34 pm PT

@filipeesposito

Both iOS and iPadOS let users easily share Wi-Fi passwords between Apple devices. Still, sometimes people need to see the password of a known Wi-Fi network to share it with non-Apple devices. Now with iOS 16 and iPadOS 16, Apple has finally added an option to let users quickly view saved Wi-Fi network passwords on the iPhone and iPad. Read on as we detail how to do this on your device.

expand full story

iPadOS 16 Stories November 16, 2022

Filipe Espósito

– Nov. 16th 2022 4:30 pm PT

@filipeesposito

For years, users have been able to take screenshots of their iPhones and iPads by pressing a combination of physical buttons. But in recent versions of iPadOS, such as iPadOS 16, there’s another way to quickly take screenshots of your iPad without pressing any buttons. Read on as we detail how to take screenshots on iPad using just gestures.

expand full story

New solution for DJI drones finds missing persons faster

American Water secures new waiver for high-altitude drone flights

Airbus’ Zephyr HAPS unit seeks partners for stratospheric drone’s commercialization

Edgesource donates $2M in small UAV counter-drone tech to Ukraine

Ukraine seeks 1,000 ‘FPV kamikaze drones’ in new funding drive

iPadOS 16 Stories November 11, 2022

Filipe Espósito

– Nov. 11th 2022 4:11 pm PT

@filipeesposito

With iPadOS 16, which was released in October to the public, Apple introduced a number of new features to the Files app – which lets users manage their files just like on a computer. The update brings even more advanced options such as the ability to change file extensions, view folder sizes, and more. Read on as we detail how to take advantage of the new Files app in iPadOS 16.

expand full story

iPadOS 16 Stories November 7, 2022

Filipe Espósito

– Nov. 7th 2022 6:04 pm PT

@filipeesposito

With iOS 15 and iPadOS 15, Apple introduced Focus Mode as a new way to let users customize notifications depending on what they are currently doing, or even the time of day. With iOS 16 and iPadOS 16, Apple is taking this experience even further with Focus Filters. Read on as we detail how you can take advantage of this new feature.

expand full story

iPadOS 16 Stories November 2, 2022

Filipe Espósito

– Nov. 2nd 2022 6:41 pm PT

@filipeesposito

With iPadOS 15, Apple added its Translate app to the iPad for the first time. Now with iPadOS 16, which was released to the public in October, the company has introduced even more translation-related features to the iPad operating system. Read on as we detail how you can use the camera on your iPad with iPadOS 16 to translate text.

expand full story

A new 3 GW power line will carry clean energy in the US Southwest

Tesla announces $3.6b Semi, 4680 battery factories in Nevada but questions abound

Watch the Audi e-tron GT take on the RS3 in an epic clash of electric vs. gas cars

Europe’s first electric truck corridor is live – here’s why that’s a big deal

Tesla (TSLA) Q4 and full year 2022 preview: Here’s what to expect

iPadOS 16 Stories November 1, 2022

Fernando Silva

– Nov. 1st 2022 11:07 am PT

During Apple’s June WWDC keynote, Apple introduced a new collaboration software called Freeform. They spoke about this as a new flexible canvas whiteboard that can be used by multiple users in real-time, giving collaborators the ability to see, share, and contribute to projects dynamically. Think of this as the modern-day brainstorming session, but virtual.

It’s important to note that Freeform will be available with the release of iOS 16.2, iPadOS 16.2, and macOS 13.1. At the time of writing this article, it is available in the developer beta program and should be released to the entire public by the end of November 2022.

expand full story

iPadOS 16 Stories October 28, 2022

Filipe Espósito

– Oct. 28th 2022 5:00 pm PT

@filipeesposito

iPadOS 16 is finally available for iPad users, and it brings new features such as Stage Manager and iCloud Shared Photo Library. The update also adds the Weather app for the first time on iPad, as it was previously available exclusively on iPhone. Read on for a hands-on look at the new Weather app for iPad and tips on how you can use all of its features.

expand full story

iPadOS 16 Stories October 25, 2022

Chance Miller

– Oct. 25th 2022 10:56 am PT

@ChanceHMiller

Apple released the first beta of iPadOS 16.2 to developers today and the update includes a couple of notable additions. The Freeform collaboration app first announced at WWDC in June is now included in iPadOS 16.2. Meanwhile, Stage Manager is also once again supported with external displays.

expand full story

LG’s Ultragear 48-inch 4K OLED 120Hz Gaming Monitor has three HDMI 2.1 inputs at $897

Govee’s regularly $70 Dual RGBIC LED TV Light Bars falls 22% to new all-time low of $54.50

JBL’s Wind 2 portable Bluetooth speaker with FM radio falls to new low at $30, today only

Save 25% on HyperX’s Alloy Origins PBT Mechanical Gaming Keyboard at low of $90

ModMic comes to IEMs: Antlion Kimura Duo review [Video]

iPadOS 16 Stories October 24, 2022

Michael Potuck

– Oct. 24th 2022 2:10 pm PT

@michaelpotuck

Apple has launched its new Stage Manager feature with iPadOS 16.1 for select iPads and with macOS Ventura on Mac to help “make focusing on tasks and moving between apps and windows easier and faster than ever.” Follow along for how to turn on Stage Manager on iPad, how it works, what iPads are supported, and how to use the polarizing feature.

expand full story

iPadOS 16 Stories October 18, 2022

Chance Miller

– Oct. 18th 2022 8:00 am PT

@ChanceHMiller

Apple has officially given iPadOS 16 a release date. Alongside the announcement of new iPad Pro hardware today, Apple revealed that iPadOS 16.1 will be released for all iPad users on October 24. iPadOS 16 includes a number of changes for iPad users, headlined by the controversial new Stage Manager multitasking feature.

expand full story

iPadOS 16 Stories October 10, 2022

Filipe Espósito

– Oct. 10th 2022 5:00 pm PT

@filipeesposito

Back in August, Apple announced that the release of iPadOS 16 was delayed until October, while iOS 16 was released to the public last month. At the same time, we’ve been hearing rumors of new iPads and Macs coming soon. Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman has now reported that iPadOS 16.1 will be released later this month in time for the new product announcements.

expand full story

SpaceX completes first wet dress rehearsal of full Starship launch vehicle

When is the next Rocket Lab launch?

How many exoplanets have been discovered?

Rocket Lab finishes first Neutron facility and shows off new test hardware

SpaceX’s Starlink expanding with new RV and cruise partners

iPadOS 16 Stories September 28, 2022

José Adorno

– Sep. 28th 2022 6:31 am PT

@joseadorno

iPadOS 16 brings a handful of new features, especially for M1 iPad users. After ten betas, the company has tweaked what’s exclusive to these iPad owners and what more people can take advantage of. Here are the M1 iPad Air and M1 iPad Pro exclusive iPadOS 16 features.

expand full story

iPadOS 16 Stories September 27, 2022

Zac Hall

– Sep. 27th 2022 2:25 pm PT

@apollozac

Stage Manager will be coming to more iPad Pros with iPadOS 16, and that’s a policy change worth applauding. Apple originally planned to limit the new multitasking feature to iPads powered by its M1 chip. While there are some drawbacks of this feature shift, the change bodes well for the original class of iPads.

expand full story

José Adorno

– Sep. 27th 2022 10:28 am PT

@joseadorno

Apple has released iPadOS 16.1 beta 3 to developers. After ten betas since its original announcement during the WWDC 2022 keynote – and a lot of complaints about the Stage Manager feature – Apple is planning to add this function to other iPad Pro models that don’t feature an M1 chip.

expand full story

Google Maps Fitbit app now works on Sense 2 and Versa 4

YouTube Music goes down in partial outage

Chrome for Android rolling out Material You address bar redesign

How to set GeForce Now to Ultrawide mode on your 21:9 monitor if it doesn’t switch…

Today’s Android game and app deals: The Wild Case, ProCam X, PDF Tools, and more

José Adorno

– Sep. 27th 2022 10:03 am PT

@joseadorno

As Apple aims for October as the official release month of iPadOS 16, the company is now seeding iPadOS 16.1 beta 4 to developers. One of the key features of this operating system is Stage Manager, which beta testers complain it’s still far from being ready.

expand full story

iPadOS 16 Stories September 20, 2022

José Adorno

– Sep. 20th 2022 10:34 am PT

@joseadorno

Apple is seeding iPadOS 16.1 beta 3 alongside iOS 16.1 beta 2, macOS Ventura beta 8, tvOS 16.1 beta 2, and watchOS 9.1 beta 2. This beta was followed by a company’s statement more than a month ago saying it would delay the iPadOS release to improve some of its new features.

expand full story

iPadOS 16 Stories September 14, 2022

José Adorno

– Sep. 14th 2022 10:11 am PT

@joseadorno

Apple is seeding iPadOS 16.1 beta 2 a few days after releasing iOS 16, watchOS 9, and tvOS 16 to all users. This beta was followed by a company’s statement a month ago saying it would delay the iPadOS release to improve some of its new features.

expand full story

Official Apple Watch Sport Loop discounts go live on Amazon starting at $39 (Reg. $49)

Woot’s latest Apple refurb sale has iPhone 13 from $580 and Apple Watch Series 7 at $260

Apple’s 11-inch M2 iPad Pro sees $200 discount to new all-time low at Amazon

Score an extra official Apple Watch Sport Band at $35 (Reg. $49), plus Nike+ from $25

Tim Cook really wants you to buy Apple’s MagSafe charger, now on sale for $30

iPadOS 16 Stories August 23, 2022

Filipe Espósito

– Aug. 23rd 2022 10:25 am PT

@filipeesposito

Earlier this month, a Bloomberg report revealed that Apple was considering postponing the release of iPadOS 16 until October as the company was not happy with the Stage Manager experience. Apple has now confirmed that the release of iPadOS 16 is being delayed, and developers can now install the first iPadOS 16.1 beta.

expand full story

iPadOS 16 Stories August 3, 2022

Chance Miller

– Aug. 3rd 2022 10:28 am PT

@ChanceHMiller

Apple is planning to delay the release of iPadOS 16 by a month, according to a new report from Bloomberg. While iOS 16 is still expected to be released during its usual launch window in September, Apple needs more time to perfect the iPadOS 16 experience as it relates to Stage Manager.

expand full story

iPadOS 16 Stories July 4, 2022

Filipe Espósito

– Jul. 4th 2022 6:35 pm PT

@filipeesposito

Stage Manager is Apple’s solution for improving (or at least trying to) the iPad’s multitasking system. The feature lets users run apps in windowed mode, but there’s a catch: it only works with the M1 iPad Air and iPad Pro. Apple hasn’t said a word at this point about changing the feature requirements, but we’ve found a way to see how Stage Manager would work on the iPad mini.

expand full story

New solution for DJI drones finds missing persons faster

American Water secures new waiver for high-altitude drone flights

Airbus’ Zephyr HAPS unit seeks partners for stratospheric drone’s commercialization

Edgesource donates $2M in small UAV counter-drone tech to Ukraine

Ukraine seeks 1,000 ‘FPV kamikaze drones’ in new funding drive

iPadOS 16 Stories June 27, 2022

José Adorno

– Jun. 27th 2022 11:38 am PT

@joseadorno

iPadOS 16 was previewed during the WWDC 2022 keynote a few weeks ago. During the presentation, we learned that a new multitasking feature was coming to the iPad operating system as well as full support for an external monitor, and more. But then, just after that, we discovered most of the “Pro” features were reserved for the M1 iPad models. That said, what’s left for non-M1 iPad users?

expand full story

iPadOS 16 Stories June 17, 2022

Filipe Espósito

– Jun. 17th 2022 6:05 pm PT

@filipeesposito

The Stage Manager feature of iPadOS 16 has been in the spotlight this week – not because of what it allows iPad users to do but because of its controversial requirements. 9to5Mac covered how users are upset about Apple’s decision to keep it restricted to M1 iPads, while the company’s explanations don’t seem all that believable. But if you could change that, would you be fine with having a limited version of Stage Manager on non-M1 iPads?

expand full story

iPadOS 16 Stories June 16, 2022

José Adorno

– Jun. 16th 2022 12:23 pm PT

@joseadorno

Last week, Apple previewed during the WWDC 2022 keynote its 2022 software updates: iOS 16, iPadOS 16, watchOS 9, macOS 13 Ventura, and tvOS 16. All of these operating system updates will be available a few months from now. Which of them are you most excited to try?

expand full story

A new 3 GW power line will carry clean energy in the US Southwest

Tesla announces $3.6b Semi, 4680 battery factories in Nevada but questions abound

Watch the Audi e-tron GT take on the RS3 in an epic clash of electric vs. gas cars

Europe’s first electric truck corridor is live – here’s why that’s a big deal

Tesla (TSLA) Q4 and full year 2022 preview: Here’s what to expect

source