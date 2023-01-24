Bring the 'bling' to the Eagles game with Phunk City Jewelry – CBS News

Watch CBS News

By Marcella Baietto

January 21, 2023 / 7:01 PM / CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With all the excitement surrounding the playoffs, fans might need some accessories to pair with their Eagles gear. One woman, in particular, is keeping up with the demand for her handmade Birds jewelry.

It’s a labor of love, all for the Eagles.

“To be able to wear something that is handmade by somebody who also bleeds green, it’s just kind of exciting,” Bri Power, of Phunk City Jewelry, said.

Power turned her passion for art into a full-time job from home after starting Phunk City Jewelry during the pandemic.

“I got a stimulus check and I was like, ‘okay I have a lot of free time on my hands,'” she said.

And once the Eagles made the playoffs, Power got straight to work learning how to incorporate her new muse into her jewelry in just four days.

“I felt inspired so I was just looking for something else after the new year to reignite that creative spark,” Power said.

Behind each piece are hours of cutting, welding and polishing before a one-of-a-kind piece is ready to be sold for about $80 – like a Jason Kelce inspired bolo tie.

“We are one of the most renowned sports teams for not being liked and I don’t think anyone in Philadelphia cares,” Power said.

And when asked whether she’d be open to making any Giants jewelry, she answered as any die-hard Eagles fan would.

“Is that a joke? I’m sorry,” Power said.

Since posting her Eagles creations on social media on Friday, Power has sold 25 orders already. And with the jewelry made and packed up, it’s now time to make a delivery.

“I love it,” Kim Farley, bartender at Human Robot, said. “It’s one of a kind, handmade. It’s beautiful.”

A piece of handmade art that’s giving fans a new way to represent their Eagles.

Marcella Baietto is a bilingual reporter with CBS3 Eyewitness News. She’s originally from Phoenix, Arizona, but considers El Salvador her second home since much of her family still lives there.

First published on January 21, 2023 / 6:24 PM

