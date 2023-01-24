Shruti Haasan's adorable smile in the latest picture with her boyfriend Santanu Hazarika is pure happines – Indiatimes.com

You can change your city from here.

Sharman Joshi calls ‘Congratulations’ an important film in his acting career where he plays a pregnant man

Raveena Tandon: It is amazing to see the kind of roles being written for the women protagonists these days

Ratna Pathak Shah opens up on younger actors, reveals she is disappointed in their lack of command over any language

Shah Rukh Khan’s hilarious comment on daughter Suhana Khan’s glamorous photos will leave you in splits – See post

Varun, Pulkit, Manjot-starrer ‘Fukrey 3’ to release on Sep 7

Oscar Nominations 2023: As ‘RRR’ eyes Academy Award glory, here’s how to watch today’s big event

Oscars 2023 Nominations LIVE Updates: ‘RRR’ eyes Academy Award glory

Oscar Nominations 2023: As ‘RRR’ eyes Academy Award glory, here’s how to watch today’s big event

Oscar Nominations: ‘RRR’ would have been a ‘slam dunk’ in Best Foreign Film category – Report

Oscar Nominations Tuesday: Blockbusters ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’, ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ and ‘Elvis’ eyeing between 6-9 nominations

Oscars 2023 nominations: Four Indian films in the race for Academy Award nods

Razzie award nominations: ‘Blonde’ roasted with eight nods; Morbius, Tom Hanks nominated in multiple categories

Kannada star Shivaraj Kumar’s Pan-India film ‘Vedha’ first look unveiled

Oscar Nominations 2023: As ‘RRR’ eyes Academy Award glory, here’s how to watch today’s big event

‘Jealous’ Ram Gopal Varma jokes being part of ‘assassination squad’ to kill ‘RRR’ filmmaker Rajamouli

‘RRR’ singer Rahul Sipligunj: Eagerly waiting for ‘Naatu Naatu’ to get nominated at the Oscars – Exclusive

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja’s ‘Ravanasura’ first glimpse to be out on his birthday on January 26th

“Superstar Krishna Is the Inspiration For ‘Hunt'”: Sudheer Babu

Malavika Mohanan is all excited for ‘Pathaan’, says ‘it has been four years since we saw SRK on screen’

Vimala Raman hints about her relationship with a popular Tamil actor; Shares a picture

Rima Kallingal: Basheer liked to depict bold women

‘D 148’: Dileep to team up with ‘Udal’ director for his next

Mammootty on learning Tamil dialect in ‘Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam’, says ‘I had to dub again for certain portions’

Confirmed! Mohanlal to team up with Syam Pushkaran for his next project

Pranitha Subhash treats fans with some fabulous pics on her Instagram

Nirup Bhandari collaborates with Nagathihalli Chandrashekhar

Prem turns businessman for a family drama

A popular soft drink brand ropes in ‘KGF’ star Yash as its brand ambassador

Thejaswini Sharma joins the cast of Likith Shetty’s rom-com

Upendra-Sudeep starrer to hit screens on March 17, as a tribute to Puneeth Rajkumar

Shriya Pilgaonkar, Swastika Mukherjee question social media’s influence on casting process

Biplab Chatterjee: I might face backlash from the industry for my autobiography

Row over distribution model, ‘Pathaan’ courts yet another controversy

Shah Rukh Khan and ‘Pathaan’ fever take over Kolkata theatres, check out the latest show count updates

‘Mitthye Premer Gaan’ song ‘Ekbar Takao Phire’ lauded as the heartbreak anthem of the season

Tollywood director says ‘Mammootty is forever evolving’, calls Dulquer Salman ‘phenomenal’

The poster of ‘Carry On Jatta 3’ is out; Gippy Grewal says to get ready for triple fun

Gippy Grewal’s intense look in ‘Mitran Da Naa Chalda’ poster hooks all

Maan Vs Khan: Binnu Dhillon and Japji Khaira starrer goes on the floor

Sushmita Sen reacts to Harnaaz Sandhu’s gown, says can’t wait to hug the diva in person

Tania on Tushar Kalia’s wedding: A blissful future awaits – Exclusive

Tania congratulates choreographer Tushar Kalia on his wedding

#Staroftheweek: Mahesh Kothare: My journey will give insights into how to face adversities

‘Gadad Andhar’ actress Neha Mahajan looks stunning as she strikes a pose in white outfits; See pics

‘Jhimma 2’: Hemant Dhome announces the sequel; teaser out!

‘Tarri’: Lalit Prabhakar’s new song ‘Lav Photo Maza’ is out!

‘Three Cheers’: Siddharth Jadhav kick-starts shooting of his next!

Prathamesh Parab wishes Bhuvan Bam on his birthday with an adorable post

Monalisa looks gorgeous in THESE pics from her makeup room

Prachi Singh shares a few stunning sunkissed clicks from her holiday

Pravesh Lal Yadav starts shooting for ‘Toofaan’ with the newbie Arshiya Arshi

Tamannaah Bhatia started her acting career with THIS Bhojpuri actor

Monalisa shares a lovey-dovey video with her husband Vikrant Singh on 6th anniversary

Rashami Desai looks drop-dead gorgeous in the latest post

‘Last Film Show’ as ‘La Ultima Pelicula’ wins DIAS DE CINE Award in Spain- Exclusive!

PHOTO! Khushi Shah’s tribal avatar is not to be missed!

Director Vijaygiri Bava shares on location pictures of his next

Filmmaker Dhwani Gautam, music director Rahul Munjariya and singer Himanshu Chauhan record a song, see pic!

Jayesh Barbhaya: I was very reluctant to do a Gujarati film- Exclusive!

‘Lakiro’ BTS: Makers share a fun session during the shoot of the dream sequence

