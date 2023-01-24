Microsoft Will Stop Selling Windows 10 Next Week – CNET

Your guide to a better future

Windows 10 will still be supported until October 2025.

Microsoft will to customers next week, the company wrote on the product’s page.

“January 31, 2023 will be the last day this Windows 10 download is offered for sale,” Microsoft wrote online. “Windows 10 will remain supported with security updates that help protect your PC from viruses, spyware, and other malware until October 14, 2025.”

While Microsoft will no longer sell Windows 10 downloads and license keys, it’s unclear whether people will be able to purchase Windows 10 from other retailers after the January cutoff.

Microsoft announced in June 2021 that it would stop supporting Windows 10 in 2025, a decade after the operating system launched in 2015. Then, after a gradual rollout starting in 2021, Microsoft fully deployed Windows 11 to everyone with a compatible computers in May 2022. Microsoft said Windows 10 users with compatible computers could upgrade to the latest operating system for free.

For more, check out CNET’s review of Windows 11, how to download Windows 11 and the best new Windows 11 features.

