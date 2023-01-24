Bitcoin's (BTC) Stock Market Parting From US equities Is Brief: Tron … – Bloomberg

The only daily news program focused exclusively on technology, innovation and the future of business hosted by Ed Ludlow from San Francisco and Caroline Hyde in New York.
David Pan
Bitcoin’s decoupling with US equities is proving to be brief with risk aversion again weighing on global asset markets.
The largest cryptocurrency fell for the first time in five trading sessions, dropping as much as 6% to $29,878. The Nasdaq 100 Index dropped for a second straight day. Most other cryptocurrencies also declined with Ether down more than 5%, Cardano dropping about 6% and Solana slipping more than 7%. Tron was the lone bright spot among the largest digital tokens, rising more than 5%.
