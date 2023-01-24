Ethereum Classic Price Forecast: ETC not reflecting fallout from Genesis bankruptcy – FXStreet

Filip L.

FXStreet Follow Following

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is currently holding near $20 after reality kicked in this week with several central bankers coming out and setting the record straight in terms of inflation, growth outlook and recession possibilities. To make matters worse for cryptocurrencies, this morning in Hong Kong crypto broker Genesis filed for bankruptcy after trying to negotiate with its creditors since November for an alternative way out. It becomes clear that another big domino is set to fall as the heat gets turned on under the feet of the Winklevoss twins, who will have some explaining to do with a few big banks that have been lending them money to support and build their Gemini venture. The twins stand to lose $1 billion in the fallout from Genesis.

Ethereum Classic price tanked over 6% on Wednesday after comments from hawkish central bankers reappeared following their winter hiatus. The comments and gifts they brought were not of any positive nature. Central bankers from the United States, Europe and Great Britain were pushing against the market positioning and sentiment that a pivotal level for rates is nearby and that a Goldilocks scenario or “soft landing” is currently playing out.

ETC thus sees its rally being halted by central bankers pushing back against the current euphoria in the markets. To make matters even worse, in Hong Kong the crypto broker Genesis has filed for bankruptcy, which puts at risk nearly $1 billion of capital from Gemini, with the Winklevoss twins as the biggest name behind the firm. This chain could put Wall Street at risk of contamination. Should Gemini default, a few American banks will need to write off that $1 billion.

Although cryptocurrencies are trading in calm waters, the risk is building as more profit-taking could be underway. Ethereum Classic price could be seen dipping lower in search of support, as there is no real handle nearby currently. The best levels are $19.50 at the monthly R1 resistance level and the 55-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $18.55, which means that the $20 psychological level needs to be given up for now.



ETC/USD daily chart

If this default can contain little fallout toward other stakeholders, investors and traders will be more at ease to remain in their positions in cryptocurrencies. This means that a headwind is being avoided, and the only element for now that needs to be factored in is the central bank pushback. ETC could still pop higher in a bit of choppy trading toward $25 as the 200-day SMA looks like an important cap for the price action.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

XRP price validated last week's bullish trade by breaching $0.420. Now the same target area is acting as resistance, setting up a downswing toward the origin points of the previous rally. A breach above $0.328 would invalidate the bearish thesis.

Hedera Hashgraph price has managed to become one of the very few cryptocurrencies in the world to recover the losses it faced in November 2022 following the FTX collapse. The altcoin has room for further increase, provided it can protect its recent growth.

Aave has been a leader in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space for a very long time, even standing as the biggest DeFi protocol at one time. Despite a big loss, Aave is still the biggest lending protocol in the world.

Terra's Luna Classic shows signs of a trend failure. Early bulls in the market may want to brace themselves for a steeper retracement. Bears could position themselves for a profitable trade idea in the coming days.

US Dollar Index (DXY) seesaws near 102.00 as the bulls struggle to defend the first daily gains in three, marked the previous day, during early Tuesday’s inactive trading.

Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer.

Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.

Opinions expressed at FXStreet are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXStreet or its management. FXStreet has not verified the accuracy or basis-in-fact of any claim or statement made by any independent author: errors and omissions may occur. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained on this website, by FXStreet, its employees, clients or contributors, is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. FXStreet will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information.

source