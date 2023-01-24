Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro could receive facial recognition … – Notebookcheck.net

It is no secret that the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have sub-par fingerprint scanners. The first in Google’s Pixel series to launch with under-display fingerprint scanners, Google even confirmed that it had used a superior sensor in the mid-range Pixel 6a. However, people were quick to find security issues with the latter, which is less than ideal for a biometric authentication method. Rumours about the Pixel 6 Pro finally receiving Face Unlock support, most recently last month courtesy of Android 13 code.
According to 9to5Google, Google has decided to combine facial recognition with fingerprint sensor information. Theoretically, this would allow both the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro to support facial recognition, while also providing a more reliable and faster user experience overall. 9to5Google explains that the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will use their front-facing camera to reduce the threshold for fingerprint recognition. In other words, if the system recognises your face, it will only require partial fingerprint recognition to authenticate you.
Allegedly, the combination of facial and fingerprint recognition should preserve the security integrity of both the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Also, Google’s solution does not require additional or specific hardware. Hence, Google could distribute this feature via a software update. Unfortunately, 9to5Google stresses that Google could be testing the functionality on the Pixel 6 series only to make it a Pixel 7 series exclusive. Currently, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are expected to arrive in mid-October. Incidentally, Unbox Therapy recently demonstrated that the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are smaller than their predecessors, discussed separately.
Purchase the Google Pixel 6 on Amazon
9to5Google
Top 10 Laptops
Multimedia, Budget Multimedia, Gaming, Budget Gaming, Lightweight Gaming, Business, Budget Office, Workstation, Subnotebooks, Ultrabooks, Chromebooks
under 300 USD/Euros, under 500 USD/Euros, 1,000 USD/Euros, for University Students, Best Displays
Top 10 Smartphones
Smartphones, Phablets, ≤6-inch, Camera Smartphones
Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro could receive facial recognition … – Notebookcheck.net
It is no secret that the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have sub-par fingerprint scanners. The first in Google’s Pixel series to launch with under-display fingerprint scanners, Google even confirmed that it had used a superior sensor in the mid-range Pixel 6a. However, people were quick to find security issues with the latter, which is less than ideal for a biometric authentication method. Rumours about the Pixel 6 Pro finally receiving Face Unlock support, most recently last month courtesy of Android 13 code.