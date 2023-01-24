Refurb iPhone and Apple Watch Models Are Available at Huge Discounts Today at Woot – CNET

Your guide to a better future

This one-day sale offers iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7 and more with massive markdowns.

With sleek designs and impressive performance, Apple products often score highly in our reviews and its flagship products top our best phone and best smartwatch lists at the start of 2023. That premium experience comes at a price, though, and Apple gear is often more expensive than devices from competing brands. However, if you don’t mind a preowned device, you can save a ton of cash on your next Apple product with this one-day sale at Woot. You can choose from a and save big compared to buying from Apple directly.

All the devices you’ll find at this sale are “scratch and dent” refurbs. According to Woot, that means that you can expect these items to show moderate signs of wear and tear, but they have all been thoroughly inspected to ensure they’re in full working condition. Though none of the latest iPhone 14 or Apple Watch Series 8 models are on sale, many of these previous-generation devices are still great buys.

The previous-gen iPhone 13 is included in the sale with . Considering Apple still sells this device from $700, it’s a rare chance to save on a really recent model. Similarly, this sale offers some solid savings on 2021’s Apple Watch Series 7 with models . Where you can find a Series 7 brand new these days you’re still regularly looking at prices north of $300 at best.

For those wanting to spend a little less, the iPhone 12 is still an excellent phone that’s more than sufficient for most users thanks to its 5G capabilities, OLED display and powerful A14 Bionic chip. It’s a , which is $219 less than buying new from Apple directly, or . In our iPhone 14 review, CNET’s Patrick Holland stated that there isn’t really a compelling reason to upgrade to the iPhone 14 from the iPhone 12 meaning it’s still a great phone for a lot of folks today.

On the smartwatch side, the Apple Watch Series 6 is a good choice , offers many of the same features as the Series 7 at a lower price. Or, you can spend a little less with Series 4 and Series 5 models — ideal for someone just testing the waters with their first Apple Watch.

Older phones like the iPhone SE and iPhone XR for those looking for the cheapest devices, and Apple Watch Series 3 is also available from .

Overall, these are some of the best value Apple deals you’ll find right now — but the sale expires tonight at 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET), or when these refurbished models sell out, so we recommend acting sooner rather than later.

