Solana Price Predictions: Can the SOL Crypto Recover After … – InvestorPlace

SOL still has room to grow despite its issues

Solana ( SOL-USD ) price predictions are on the minds of investors lately as the crypto comments on an outage it experienced over the weekend.

Solana is a big player in the non-fungible token (NFT) space and is also no stranger to outages. However, the one that took place last weekend was more than just a simple outage. The crypto’s network was down for seven hours.

According to Solana, this outage was caused by a massive increase in traffic. It attributes this to bots minting NFTs. That caused an outage that started on Saturday and wasn’t resolved until early Sunday.

Solana says it’s working on ways to avoid outages in the future. That includes switching from user datagram protocol (UDP) to quick UDP, adding stake-weighted transaction processing, as well as fee-based execution priority.

With these plans revealed, investors wanting to know where SOL could head in the future will want to keep reading!

SOL is down 1% over the last 24 hours as of Tuesday afternoon.

