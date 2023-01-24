Shiba Inu crypto, the coin burning continues – The Cryptonomist

Cardano: the new 2023 update to increase ADA adoption

The Budget Law 2023 for the tax treatment of crypto assets, revaluation and their regularization

The Nemesis interviews NFT artist Giovanni Motta for talk show in the metaverse

The Nemesis interviews NFT artist Matteo Mauro for its talk show in the metaverse

The Budget Law 2023 for the tax treatment of crypto assets, revaluation and their regularization

How SEC Plans To Change The Cryptocurrency Markets

Italy: crypto tax approved on the 2023 budget law

Crypto taxation: the new budget law

Crypto scams experience a drastic decline

Hack against Ankr protocol: over $5 million in crypto stolen

Crypto hack also causes damage to FTX: $600 million lost. Could it be an internal entity within the company?

Rubic DEX loses $1 million in crypto to hacker attack

GAIN Expo – Gaming Innovations, May 04-05, Amsterdam

Switzerland’s Premier Crypto Conference, CryptoSummit.ch, returns in 2023 with a deluxe two-day format in Zurich & Davos.

Tether: the second Plan B Forum in Lugano

Blockchain Life 2023, Dubai, February 27 – 28

The Nemesis interviews NFT artist Giovanni Motta for talk show in the metaverse

The Nemesis interviews NFT artist Matteo Mauro for its talk show in the metaverse

Cardano SPO Column: KaraT Pool [KARAT]

The Nemesis: interview with NFT artist Fabio Rotella in the metaverse

Focus on Tron (TRX) and Sonm Coin (SNM) crypto assets

The crypto performance of Atom and Polkadot

Litecoin, Solana and Polygon, three profitable realities in the crypto world

Gemini and Kraken crypto exchanges cut spending

Bitcoin news: the ₿ logo lights up the Berliner Fernsehturm tower in Germany

Prices of gold and Bitcoin: is there a correlation?

Important news for Bitcoin: Texas plans to make the popular crypto an authorized state investment

Bitcoin mining stocks on the rise

Ethereum: price of ETH rises in anticipation of fork

Ethereum: $4.6 billion worth of ETH burned

Today the price of Ethereum has returned to pre-FTX levels

Ethereum News: Grayscale trading at -60% and the crypto world is worried!

Bitcoin mining sector is in deep crisis

2022: the black year of Bitcoin mining

Blockstream’s security token on mining

Bitcoin mining difficulty is still declining

Tether and the non-zero possibility that Binance will remove USDT

The performances of Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC) are the strongest in the past year

Tether surpasses Visa in trading volumes in 2022: $18.2 trillion in transactions

Circle continues to increase reserves for USDC

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Axie Infinity Price Analyses

Crypto Analysis of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Aptos

Crypto analysis: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Shiba Inu

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Gala Price Analyses

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin Price Analyses

The futuristic forecasts regarding decentralized finance (DeFi)

BarnBridge and fixed interest on crypto

Collapse of crypto TVL in 2022

Binance: Patrick Hillman says the crypto-exchange has an expiration date

MakerDAO: DAI savings rate increased by 1%

CryptoPunks return to dominate NFT sales in 2023

POSEIDON DAO talks with THE NEMESIS, OVER THE REALITY AND METAGATE

The 4-dimensional NFT: a new tech and cult trend?

Yves Saint Laurent wants to launch a marketing campaign using NFTs

Apex Legends game private matches available: new feature for players. Everything there is to know

Calvaria: play to earn ecosystem makes its mark in the crypto world. The partnership with Polygon

Illuvium DAO launches its third NFT game in Alpha version

Fight Out: the move-to-earn crypto project for fitness enthusiasts

POSEIDON DAO talks with THE NEMESIS, OVER THE REALITY AND METAGATE

Sandbox (SAND), the metaverse on the rise

Poseidon DAO presents The Nemesis, Over and Metagate

A BRAND NEW PROJECT BY THE NEMESIS AND ARNETTE: DISCOVER THE NEW METAVERSE BUILT FOR ZAYN X ARNETTE

Opportunities for Artists from The NFT Magazine on Nifty Gateway

Hivearium NFT: artist Roberto Giavarini exhibits at Ceribelli Gallery

Poseidon DAO, Deploy Collection #02 sold out in 2 minutes

Paulo Renftle: an interview with the NFT artist and photographer in The Nemesis metaverse

The organizational system of the Federal Reserve

Exchange traded funds take over the market: here are the most followed according to Morningstar

The Turkish Central Bank has carried out its first experiments with the digital lira

Amazon stock recovers on Wall Street, same fate for MARA, COIN and RIOT

Exchange traded funds take over the market: here are the most followed according to Morningstar

The Turkish Central Bank has carried out its first experiments with the digital lira

Visa: the 5 trends of 2023 for digital payments

China: the digital Yuan

How to mine Bitcoin in 2022

The price of Ethereum is very low again

Cryptosmart, cryptocurrency tax problem solved by Italian exchange

Binance will auto-convert the main stablecoins into BUSD

How to use Solidity from Ethereum

Ethereum: how do smart contracts work?

What exactly is a smart contract?

How to use Polygon in DeFi and earn MATIC on AAVE

The price of Ethereum is very low again

Cryptosmart, cryptocurrency tax problem solved by Italian exchange

Binance will auto-convert the main stablecoins into BUSD

UK: new rules for cryptocurrency exchanges

Continuously losing money in the Crypto Market? A 20-year trader share his ways to profit

How to buy, sell and create NFTs on OpenSea. The ultimate guide

How Compound works for lending with cryptocurrencies

Crypto gadgets: new physical device for tracking cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin Beach: the wallet project born in El Salvador expands.

LaLiga Names Divi Official Crypto Wallet for MENA, SEA, & China, in World’s First for a Football League

How to configure a MetaMask wallet

Recover a Bitcoin wallet.dat password in 2 minutes!

By George Michael Belardinelli – 24 Jan 2023

Shiburn (literally burning the Shiba Inu coin) is a practice that began last year and is bringing innovation to the crypto world.

The altcoin most beloved by animal lovers has since last year kicked off a campaign to burn Shiba Inu Coin.

In return for additional token-based rewards, for the purpose of increasing SHIB scarcity and consequently value, thousands of Shiba Inu are burned every day.

Summary

The Shiburn has catalyzed the efforts of developers for several months in the meme coin operating group.

The initiative, aimed at turning the digital doggie currency into something scarce has been very well received by the Shibarmy i.e., the community that supports the token.

Shiburn is burning tokens on repeat and was developed with the sole purpose of giving value to the Token on the assumption that the fewer SHIB there are in circulation for the same demand the more the value increases.

The practice of burning SHIB is detected by the rate of burning, which in the first few days of the year saw its highest peak unless it stabilized in the last week.

The practice seems to have benefited the Shibarmy in no small part, who are enjoying the growth in the value of Shiba Inu Coin, which is traveling in double digits.

Burning SHIB, which means destroying the token, is a practice aimed at increasing the value of Shiba itself.

The increase in value occurs the more SHIB is burned.

In compensation for the burned SHIB, the investor who voluntarily sacrifices part of the altcoin in their possession receives BurntSHIB, or an additional token, in return.

Through BurntSHIB one gains access to further rewards that are bestowed with a third and final Token named after one of the founders of Shiba Inu namely RYOSHI.

With this method, there is first and foremost a progressive appreciation of SHIB, an increase in the value of BurntSHIB and the receiving of RYOSHI with zero investment.

After a period of calm from last December’s peaks, the crypto’s burn rate has skyrocketed to 352% since yesterday.

37.3 million SHIB have gone up in smoke in this short period of time, and two wallet movements stand out above the rest.

One transaction of 10.1 million SHIB and another of 9.6 million SHIB, were the largest numbers moved to give value to the altcoin.

With the imminent arrival of Shibarium, the price of Shiba Inu Coin is expected to rise further in value and give the crypto a new status, that of first altcoin as a store of value.

Currently SHIB stands at $0.00001207 with a slight decline of 1.4% since yesterday.

However, the week just ended was very positive, recording an excellent +13.8%.

The Shiba Inu “fanbase,” or as some call it Shibarmy on social networks, is famous for its attachment to the doggie meme cause.

The contribution in terms of growth that the community gives to the crypto is really important, to the point of being decisive in the opinion of most analysts.

As long as interest in the meme coin is high, the value in simple terms is safe.

The ShibaSwap, Shibarium, and Shiburn projects discussed above are all votes to increase the value and obviously the adoption of the coin.

With ShibaSwap, even Shiba Inu is setting foot in the utility world.

Analysts agree that Shiba Inu is maturing and increasingly breaking away from that early meme coin label.

According to the consensus, the token could still reach the $0.000088 resistance in the current year.

As for the three-year period 2023-2025, the situation is more uncertain as a reversal period will find a way to occur, yet in between there will also be positive news.

Analysts are not unanimous this time but one noteworthy piece of news may be the departure of the historic founder known by the pseudonym Ryoshi.

Ryoshi, which is also the name of the BurntSHIB reward token, has left the project.

The fact that someone so important to the creation of the cryptocurrency has left the team seems to have passed quietly or caused no problems for SHIB in the market.

If Ryoshi’s departure is not followed by that of other company executives, things are should not get worse and the value of the meme coin should be safe but it is worth being vigilant.

What is clear to everyone is that the more time passes, the closer we get to the next halving of Bitcoin.

The halving of BTC is basically just the cutting in half of the rewards that are dispensed to miners of the Digital Gold.

Like in the past, the event should lead the way for the appreciation of all cryptocurrencies including Shiba Inu Coin.

Not only might the $0.0000088 support be reached but there is a chance to aim higher at the $0.000091 support.

The near future of the currency is looking increasingly like one reserved for safe-haven assets, and the Shiburn is certainly heading in this direction.

Reducing the amount of SHIB in circulation by offsetting the sacrifice with the issuance of burnt tokens is certainly innovative and marks a previously unknown new path that will certainly be replicated by other coins.

A former corporate manager at Carifac Spa and later at Veneto Banca Scpa, blogger and Rhumière, over the years he has become passionate about philosophy and the opportunities that innovation and the media make available to us, in particular the metaverse and augmented reality

Andrea Porcelli – 24 Jan 2023

Reporting the future.

The latest news about Bitcoin, ICO, trading, blockchain and fintech.

Stay updated on all the news concerning cryptocurrencies and the whole world of the blockchain

We use cookies to make sure you can have the best experience on our site. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

source