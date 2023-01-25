Was GMA3's Amy Robach Aware Of T.J. Holmes' Other Alleged … – Yahoo Entertainment

Nearly a month into 2023, ABC News still has yet to come to any sort of a decisive conclusion when it comes to GMA3 anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach, who were removed from on-air duties in early December 2022 over reports of a romantic relationship forming outside of their respective marriages . The rumor mill has been chugging along dependably since that point, with reports pointing to Holmes having a prior history of multiple workplace affairs beneath the Good Morning America umbrella. As ABC’s investigation into the matter continues, with the duo’s jobs potentially on the line , many have no doubt wondered just how privy to these alleged details Robach was. Perhaps unsurprisingly with a story like this, there are claims falling on both sides of the aisle.

Let’s take a look at both sides of the unsubstantiated coin.

Given how much Good Morning America viewers and the public at large were taken aback by all the alleged reports of T.J. Holmes’ romantic and sexual escapades behind the scenes, it’s not too far out there to consider the idea that Amy Robach would have been kept in the dark on such things. Especially since she and estranged husband Andrew Shue were family friends with Holmes and future ex-wife Marilee Fiebig , and would regularly hang out for dinners and the like. Plus, it’s intuitive enough to suppose that Robach wouldn’t intentionally want to become tabloid fodder in any kind of situation.

That’s essentially the report being shared by The U.S. Sun’s sources, who claim that Robach was completely taken aback when hearing stories about Holmes’ alleged past, saying:

She had no idea the scope of TJ’s alleged past office romances. She certainly did not foresee that their relationship was going to cause major upheaval – outside of her own marriage. She did not expect this to blow up into a scandal.

Considering the public at large hadn’t been so hooked on Amy Robach’s off-screen world in a tabloid-y sense ahead of her and Holmes’ sitch, she possibly wouldn’t have expected anything from her private life to shake up her normal routine in such a way. But that’s only if the above source’s claims are actually legitimate, since there are conflicting ideas coming from elsewhere.

On the other end of the spectrum, Page Six is reporting that Amy Robach wasn’t so blindsided by the new reports that have sprung up since they were suspended. Well, at least not by all of them. Rather, their source claims that Holmes was “up front” about his relationship with producer Natasha Singh. Though it’s not clear if any of the other rumored trysts were part of that alleged admission.

It’s been said that Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes were not exactly hardcore about shielding their burgeoning relationship from others on the GMA3 set, as their co-workers were allegedly well aware of that progression. So with that in mind, perhaps it’s easier to believe that Robach would have herself heard or witnessed such behavior with others. But until she speaks up about it, we may not know for sure.

ABC News’ investigation is still underway, and many involved apparently don’t think that GMA3 will bring Amy Robach or T.J. Holmes back to the anchor desk, with this scandal soiling both the reputation of the daytime program and the network at large. There are reportedly permanent replacements in mind, while the slots are temporarily being filled by Rhiannon Ally and DeMarco Morgan.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs weekday afternoons on ABC. Head to our 2023 TV premiere schedule to see all the new and returning shows set to debut in the coming months.

More information about GMA3‘s T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach‘s alleged affair is coming out.

Out and about. Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes were spotted grabbing drinks together amid their ongoing suspension from GMA3: What You Need to Know. The 20/20 cohost, 49, and the former CNN reporter, 45, arrived separately at The Full Shilling bar in New York City on Monday, January 23, in photos obtained by the Daily

Courtesy of Marilee-Fiebig/Instagram Sharing advice. Marilee Fiebig reposted a message about how to comfort "worried" children weeks after splitting from husband T.J. Holmes amid his relationship with Amy Robach. The lawyer recently shared a graphic from Save the Children via her Instagram Story that read, "What to do when … a child is worried. Children

HGTV’s Home Town has introduced several experts who have helped hosts Erin and Ben Napier complete their home renovation projects. Mike Husers, also known as “Mike the Floor Guy,” has been noticeably absent from the series after assisting with several tiling jobs. Keep scrolling to find out what happened to him. What Happened to Mike…

Kyle Lowry (Miami Heat) with a 2-pointer vs the Boston Celtics, 01/24/2023

Here’s how to watch and stream 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' online, just in time for awards season.

She's come so far. Michelle Duggar gave birth to 19 children, but her last and youngest child, Josie Duggar, was her most difficult delivery. Josie has suffered from many health problems, and many 19 Kids and Counting fans may be wondering how the littlest Duggar is doing today. They should be happy to hear that…

Savannah Chrisley admits she's having a rough time as her parents, Todd and Julie, serve out their prison sentences. The 'Chrisley Knows Best' star opens up on her 'Unlocked' podcast, revealing her life is 'falling apart' with them behind bars. Todd and Julie began their combined 19-year prison sentence last week. The reality stars were convicted of bank fraud and tax evasion last year.

The late monarch may well have been the world's most famous grandmother.

The FOX broadcast team for the Eagles-49ers NFC Championship Game on Sunday will be Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews, and Tom Rinaldi

source