Top cryptocurrency news on January 17: Shiba Inu launches Shibarium, Binance and Huobi collaborate to… – Moneycontrol

My Account

Follow us on:



CO-PRESENTING PARTNER

LIVE COVERAGE AND VIDEO PARTNERS

Powered By

Find & Invest in bonds issued by top corporates, PSU Banks, NBFCs, and much more. Invest as low as 10,000 and earn better returns than FD

Invest Now

Find safe & high-yielding bonds for your buck. Discover the right bonds meeting your investment amount & investment horizon

Invest Now

Powered By

Diversify your portfolio by investing in Global brands.

Invest Now

Pre-configured baskets of stocks & ETFs that you can invest

in with a single click. Developed by hedge funds, global

asset management companies, experienced wealth

management firms and portfolio managers.

Invest Now



AMBAREESH BALIGA

Fundamental, Stock Ideas, Multibaggers & Insights

Subscribe

CK NARAYAN

Stock & Index F&O Trading Calls & Market Analysis

Subscribe

SUDARSHAN SUKHANI

Technical Call, Trading Calls & Insights

Subscribe

T GNANASEKAR

Commodity Trading Calls & Market Analysis

Subscribe

MECKLAI FINANCIALS

Currency Derivatives Trading Calls & Insights

Subscribe

SHUBHAM AGARWAL

Options Trading Advice and Market Analysis

Subscribe

MARKET SMITH INDIA

Model portfolios, Investment Ideas, Guru Screens and Much More

Subscribe

TraderSmith

Proprietary system driven Rule Based Trading calls

Subscribe





Curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, Independent equity analysis & actionable investment ideas

Subscribe

Curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, Independent equity analysis & actionable investment ideas

Explore

STOCK REPORTS BY THOMSON REUTERS

Details stock report and investment recommendation

Subscribe

POWER YOUR TRADE

Technical and Commodity Calls

Subscribe

INVESTMENT WATCH

Set price, volume and news alerts

Subscribe

STOCKAXIS EMERGING MARKET LEADERS

15-20 High Growth Stocks primed for price jumps

Subscribe

Last Updated : January 17, 2023 / 09:02 AM IST

Top cryptocurrency news on January 17: Shiba Inu launches Shibarium, Binance and Huobi collaborate to recover stolen Bitcoin, and more<!– Moneycontrol Daily | Your Essentials 7 –>

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day

Market Buzz

Crypto prices continue to rise: Bitcoin breaks $21,000 and market caps increase

The prices of Bitcoin, Ether and other cryptocurrencies have continued to rise over the weekend following last week’s rally. Bitcoin broke past the $21,000 level this week, with its price on January 14 reaching around $20,800, which is an increase of 22 percent compared to last week’s price of $16,900. This is the highest level that Bitcoin has reached since the market crash in November of last year, according to the crypto data tracker TradingView.

Total market capitalisation of cryptocurrencies also increased this week, with Bitcoin’s market capitalization rising by 4.33 percent, Ether’s by 5.7 percent, and Solana’s by over 26 percent. Other coins that also saw significant increases in their market caps include Polkadot (11.8 percent), Polygon (6.3 percent), and Avalanche (5.4 percent). Read full here

Big Story

Shiba Inu announces launch of Shibarium — Memecoin’s Layer 2 Network

The Shibarium team on January 16 announced the launch of their Ethereum Layer 2 network in beta.

The network is a Layer 2 blockchain that aims to provide scalability, faster transaction times, lower fees, and an expanded development framework. The L2 blockchain runs on top of the Ethereum blockchain, which the SHIB ecosystem tokens like Shiba Inu, Doge Killer, and Bone ShibaSwap utilize.

According to an announcement, the launch of Shibarium seeks to address some of the biggest obstacles to mainstream adoption such as the cost and speed of transactions. It will use bone tokens, the governance token of the Shiba DAO, to pay for transactions on the chain. Read details here

Joint Operation

Binance and Huobi collaborate to freeze and recover $2.5 million in stolen Bitcoin from Harmony Bridge Exploit

Security teams at crypto exchanges Binance and Huobi worked together to freeze and recover 121 Bitcoin from hackers behind the Harmony bridge exploit.

In a tweet, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao announced that the hackers had tried to launder their funds through the Huobi exchange. After this was detected by Binance, they contacted and assisted Huobi to freeze and recover the digital assets that had been deposited by the hackers. The exchanges recovered a total of 121 BTC, which is estimated to be worth around $2.5 million at the time of writing, Zhao said. Take a look

New Offerings

Binance introduces cold storage for institutional investors’ collateralised crypto in leveraged trading

Binance, one of the largest crypto exchanges, is now enabling institutional investors to hold their collateralized digital assets used for leveraged positions outside the platform. It will now allow investors to deposit their collateral with Binance Custody, which will safeguard the assets offline in cold storage wallets.

Once the trades are completed, the assets will then be made accessible to the user again. This feature is expected to be a significant benefit for investors who trade in the leveraged crypto markets, as it enables them to keep their collateral in secure offline storage, rather than having to keep it on the exchange. This way, users can continue to trade crypto during volatile market conditions without experiencing large outflows on the exchange. Read more here

New Venture

Three Arrows Capital’s founders aim to raise $25 million for new crypto exchange focusing on bankruptcy claims

The founders of the now-defunct Three Arrows Capital (3AC), a cryptocurrency hedge fund, are aiming to launch a new crypto exchange named GTX. Su Zhu and Kyle Davies are seeking to raise $25 million for the new venture and are working with Mark Lamb and Sudhu Arumugam from CoinFlex to start trading in claims related to crypto bankruptcies. The Block has obtained pitch decks from the founders detailing their plans for the new exchange.

3AC, which was known for its investments in Bitcoin and other digital assets, shut down in September 2021 citing the challenging market conditions and regulatory environment. The founders now intend to bring their experience and expertise to the new exchange. Read more here

Dipping Toes

Bradesco launches first tokenised bank credit note in Brazil’s regulated tokenisation market

Bradesco, which is Brazil’s second-largest private bank, launched its first tokenized bank credit note recently. The bank successfully completed the transaction for a total of 10 million Brazilian reals, which is equivalent to $1.95 million, under a regulatory sandbox run by the Central Bank of Brazil. This was the first financial market tokenization operation that was regulated by the monetary authority, according to the bank statement.

Other banks in Brazil have also recently started to enter the tokenisation market. For example, Santander, which is another bank in Brazil, issued 40 million Brazilian reals ($7.8 million) in tokenized bonds to Indigo, a parking management company in December, under the Brazilian Central Bank’s sandbox.

Additionally, Itaú Unibanco, which is Brazil’s largest private bank, announced in July 2022 that it was launching its own tokenization platform, Itaú Digital Assets. The platform will not only provide tokenization services but also crypto custody and token as a service (TaaS) products. Read more here

Rise of Finternet: A real-time global payment system | Policy Talk

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd. All rights reserved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

You are already a Moneycontrol Pro user.

source