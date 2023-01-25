Can you watch Disney Plus offline? How to download movies and … – Radio Times

No internet? No problem! Here’s how to download and watch Disney Plus movies and shows offline.

Disney Plus hit the UK in March 2020. Unbeknownst to us at the time, it would become a saviour during lockdown as its large library had something for everyone.

Its 100 million paying subscribers can enjoy classics like Toy Story, live-action remakes, for example, Aladdin, The Lion King and Jungle Book, as well as stories you wouldn’t expect to typically see on the streaming platform, such as the much-talked-about Pam & Tommy, and David Lynch’s The Straight Story.

Disney Plus currently costs £7.99 per month or £79.90 for the year. The yearly subscription will save you over 15% of the monthly cost. Unfortunately, there’s no free weekly trial for new users, however, with the eclectic library, you’re bound to find something that tickles your fancy. Or, if you’re like my friend who bought a year’s subscription to watch Hannah Montana: The Movie on repeat, that, too, is worth the money…

You can enjoy these and hundreds more without interruption. That is, of course, until you’re not connected to the Wi-Fi. Relying on public Wi-Fi or data is a recipe for buffering. Similarly, as you can stream Disney Plus videos on up to four devices at the same time, doing so will slow your home Wi-Fi right down. Luckily, you can download every and any video from Disney Plus and watch it on the go.

In comparison to other streaming services like Netflix, which lets you download some but not all videos, Disney Plus allows you to download films and seasons to your heart’s content.

So can you watch Disney Plus movies offline? Of course! Here’s how to do so.

Can you watch Disney Plus offline? Yes, but only on Android or iOS devices, which unfortunately means you can’t download videos and watch them offline on your PC.

The Disney Plus app offers a download function which lets you watch its library offline. Great for when you’re on the go now that the world has started commuting again, for quietening your kids out and about, and for never missing a minute of your favourite TV show!

So how can you watch Disney Plus movies and shows offline? First things first, download the Disney Plus app from the app store, then sign in to your account. Don’t have a Disney Plus account yet? Check out our handy Disney Plus guide, which includes everything you need to know about setting up a Disney Plus account.

Next, select your user profile, scroll and click on your chosen show or film. Tap the downward arrow icon underneath the title. Amazingly, you can download an entire season by clicking on the icon to the right of ‘Season’ – a life-saver for when your commute inevitably takes half an hour longer than it should.

How can you watch downloaded Disney Plus movies offline? Unlike on your PC, where the menu bar is located at the top of the screen, to view your downloads on your phone or tablet, click on the ‘Downloads’ tab at the bottom of the screen (there will be four tabs in total: ‘Home’, ‘Search’, ‘Downloads’, ‘User Profile’).

As long as you have enough storage on your device, there’s no limit on the number of movies or TV shows you can download! If, for example, you’ve binge-watched the Star Wars series The Mandalorian and you need enough storage to tune into The Book of Boba Fett, it’s easy to delete downloads.

How can you delete Disney Plus downloads? Head back over to the ‘Downloads’ section in the menu bar, tap the ‘Edit’ button on the top right, select the programme or film you’d like to remove and click the bin icon.

Can you watch downloaded Disney Plus movies offline? Absolutely. Will they automatically be viewed in high-definition? Not necessarily. Here’s how to change the download settings on Disney Plus to watch your favourite films and TV shows in high-definition.

Disney Plus automatically selects a standard quality for downloading videos. To change this, open the Disney Plus app, tap on your ‘Profile’ tab which will be at the bottom of your screen, open ‘App settings’, click on ‘Video quality’, and select your choice of video quality (‘High’, ‘Medium’ or ‘Standard’). Remember, the higher quality a video is, the more storage it’ll take up.

You need to log into your Disney Plus account at least once every 30 days so your downloads don’t expire.

