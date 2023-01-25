iPhone 14 Pro lead times have returned to after-launch levels – AppleInsider

Copyright © 2023, Quiller Media, Inc.

iPhone 14 Pro ship times improve

Analysts at J.P. Morgan report that iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro lead times have improved, and in-store availability is better overall.

Since the release of the iPhone 14 lineup, JP Morgan has issued its Apple Product Availability Tracker on a weekly basis, detailing delivery time changes for the latest models. In a note to investors seen by AppleInsider, analysts suggest that lead times have returned to pre-outbreak levels.

Globally, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus show a four-day shipping estimate in week 16 since their launch. That’s up from a 1-day shipping estimate the week prior. These are in line with expectations and comparable to the iPhone 13 series.

The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max show a 22-day shipping estimate in week 16 since their launch. That’s down from a 25-day shipping estimate the week prior. The supply situation in China continues to impact these numbers.

Lead times in the US have improved by five days for the standard iPhone models, while the pro models slipped by two days. However, most SKUs of the pro models are available for same-day pickup.

Lead times in China and Europe have improved, with about a 6-day shipping estimate for standard iPhone 14 models. In-store pickup has improved for pro models in these regions too.

Global iPhone 14 shipping estimates provided by J.P Morgan

Consensus expectations for Apple’s December quarter haven’t changed, and J.P. Morgan still rates Apple as overweight with a $190 price target. The iPhone 14 Pro lead times may have improved, and supply is catching up with demand, but the quarter will still see muted results.

I ordered my iPhone 14 Pro Max on 10th Dec (Australia).

Initial email said delivery was 9th Jan. A few days later another email said upgraded to 29th Dec to 4th Jan. It arrived 23rd Dec. I love that Apple under promise and over deliver. Awesome phone BTW. Went from 4 to 6+ to 7+ to 11ProMax to this baby.

