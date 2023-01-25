Hulu Free Trial: Stream for a month without paying a dime – Digital Trends

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

There are some excellent shows and movies on Hulu, and it’s a fantastic service that offers a lot of varied content, not unlike Netflix. But if you’re not already an active subscriber, you might be looking to give it a try before spending any money. If that describes you, and you’ve been searching for a Hulu free trial, we’re here to help. We’ve got everything you need to know about getting a Hulu free trial, plus we look at if there are other ways to get the streaming service for free, and what Hulu deals are worth checking out. Just remember, if you want to use any streaming service, Hulu included, you’ll need a streaming device, so it might be worth checking out the best Roku deals too. Nevertheless, keep on reading while we guide you through everything you need to know about getting Hulu for less.

Yes, there’s a Hulu free trial! Right now, you can get one month free on either the Hulu (ad-supported) plan or the no-ads plan. If you’re only planning on sticking around with Hulu for a month, you may as well sign up for the no-ads plan to save any interruptions. You’ll need to hand over your credit card details but you won’t be charged until the date that the one-month trial runs out. However, much like how there’s no Disney Plus free trial, there’s no Hulu with Live TV free trial.



The Hulu free trial is the simplest way to get Hulu for free, but there are alternatives if you’re looking to have the service for longer than just a month. One solution is to have a Spotify Premium Student account which means you can also get Hulu (with ads) for free alongside it. You’ll need to be a student to be eligible but it’s a good way of saving big if you’re at school. Alternatively, if you’re a Sprint customer, select plans lets you enjoy the best Hulu original series for free.

Alternatively, you might consider some of the other services with offers, like the Showtime free trial, Amazon Prime Video free trial, the Sling TV free trial, or even the Netflix free trial. They’re certainly not the same as Hulu, but they offer plenty of content to hold you over until you can secure a subscription!

When signing up to Hulu, you have a few different options. If you’re fine with ads, you can stick with Hulu (ad-supported) for $8 per month. If you hate being interrupted while watching the best movies on Hulu, go for the ad-free Hulu for $15 per month.A cheaper option is to sign up to Hulu (with ads) for a year. By committing to the annual plan, you pay $70 for the year, saving you 16% on the usual price of paying each month.

However, there’s a better Hulu plan for most people — the Disney Bundle. For $14 per month, you can sign up to Hulu, Disney Plus, and ESPN+ saving you 36% off the usual price of subscribing separately. You can’t pay annually on this one but with this kind of saving, it’s a great value. If you’d prefer no ads, you can pay $20 per month for Hulu with no ads and the other two services. If you can afford the extra, go for the Disney Bundle plan.



