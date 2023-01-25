Newegg's FantasTech Sale Arrives Just In Time For Prime Day – GameSpot

Expect to see huge price cuts on GPUs, monitors, keyboards, and more.

By on October 5, 2022 at 1:29PM PDT

It looks like Amazon Prime Day won’t be the only big sales event next week, as Newegg will be running the FantasTech Sale II from October 10-13. The event is a follow-up to the FantasTech Sale that ran this summer, offering huge discounts on monitors, gaming accessories, and tons of other PC hardware.

Newegg hasn’t released specific details regarding which products will go on sale during the event. However, based on July’s FantasTech event, expect to see CPUs, GPUs, prebuilt PCs, headsets, keyboards, mice, and more available with steep price cuts. Specifically, we wouldn’t be surprised if the RTX 30 Series GPUs went on sale–in fact, Newegg was offering a $300 discount on some RTX 30 models earlier this year, so it’s not out of the question that it’ll happen again in October.

While hardware and accessory deals will be the star of the show, it’s possible that some video games might see a discount, too. Generally, Newegg game deals focus on Xbox and PC digital codes.

Prime Days are always a great time to cross items off your shopping list without upsetting your wallet. Not only will there be huge discounts at Amazon and Newegg in the coming days, but Target is also joining in on the fun with its Deal Days event on October 6-8. Be sure to shop around to find the best discount, although we’ll be rounding up our favorite deals as each event goes live.

For now, you can check out our roundups of the best early Prime Day deals for PS5, Xbox Series X, and Switch. Included in the roundups you’ll find big price cuts on not just hit games, but also popular accessories like headsets, controllers, and more.

