First iPhone 14 pre-orders now shipping ahead of Friday’s release – 9to5Mac

September 12, 2022

Sep. 12th 2022

The iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max are set to launch to the public on Friday. Ahead of that, the first pre-orders have started shipping to early shoppers. As always, this doesn’t mean you should expect your iPhone 14 pre-order to arrive any earlier than the September 16 release date.



If you check your order status via the Apple Store Online or Apple Store app, you’ll likely see that your iPhone 14 pre-order is still “preparing to ship.” Apple waits until closer to the official release date of a new iPhone to update the shipping status via the orders page on its website. But, if you head to the UPS website, you can track the progress of your order and watch as it makes its way to your state.

To do this, either enroll in the UPS My Choice platform or use the “Track by Reference Number” feature. The reference number is likely the phone number listed on your Apple order or your order number without the last two digits. Not all iPhones have been transferred to UPS just yet, however, so be sure to keep checking throughout the week if you can’t find yours just yet.

UPS has also made changes to the “Track by Reference Number” feature, to limit the “display of reference number tracking details for improved security.” This means your best bet nowadays is to enroll in the UPS My Choice platform.

Once you find your iPhone 14 in the UPS system, you can track it as it travels around the world and ultimately makes its way to your doorstep on Friday, September 16.

While you wait for your iPhone 14 to arrive, you still have a few days to order some new accessories in preparation. As we explained last week, it’s unlikely that your existing iPhone 13 case will fit your new iPhone 14. It’s also important to remember that Apple no longer includes certain accessories in the box with new iPhones.

Has your iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, or iPhone Pro Max shipped yet? Keep in mind the iPhone 14 Plus is launching later than the rest of the lineup, with the first pre-orders set to arrive on October 7.

