6 big reasons Apple stock is a must buy for 2023: analyst – Yahoo Finance

Investors in Apple have had an un-Apple-like year, but at least one analyst thinks that will change in 2023.

The tech giant's stock has dropped 25% in 2022, lagging the S&P 500's 19% drop.

The decline comes despite Apple often being viewed as a safe-haven investment, as it boasts a formidable balance sheet flush with cash and a steady stream of repeatable services income.

But just like other large companies, the volatile global economic backdrop has hit Apple in the form of slowing iPhone and accessory sales, as well as production delays out of COVID-19-stricken China.

Apple's stock now trades on a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 22, a roughly 21% discount to its historical average. At 16 times forward enterprise-value-to-EBITDA, Apple's stock trades at a 17% haircut to its historical norm.

The more compelling valuation on mighty Apple has caught the attention of long-time tech analyst Jim Suva at Citi.

"We believe demand for Apple’s products and services is likely to remain resilient throughout FY23. We do recognize that regulatory risks remain a major overhang on the stock, but we view these as headline risk rather that fundamental risk. Such headlines could provide a near-term stock pullback which we would view as a buying opportunity for Apple shares," Suva wrote in a new 20-page report to clients.

Suva reiterated a buy rating on Apple with $175 price target, which assumes about 30% upside from current levels.

Added Suva, "Apple’s current market value does not reflect new product category launches. This will change with the launch of the new AR/VR headset in 2023 and foldables in 2024."

Here are the six factors behind Suva's bullish 2023 call on Apple.

Here comes India: A little appreciated factor in Apple's future growth is India, Suva says. The biggest bullish factor on India, Suva says, is the growing wealth of the country's population. "India’s upper-mid and high-income middle class, with incomes of $8.5K+, is expected to double from currently representing 25% of its households to more than 51% of total households (~200 million). These households are expected to increase spending by six times from representing 37% of current spending ($1.5 trillion) to 61% of $6 trillion by 2030. Middle-income and high-income households would drive nearly $4 trillion of incremental consumption spend by 2030. Overall, there will likely be nearly $2 trillion of incremental spend on affordable, mid-priced offerings, in parallel with $2 trillion incremental spend led by consumers upgrading to premium offerings or adding new categories of consumption," Suva says.

iPhone sales growth: Suva says sentiment on iPhone demand has gotten too bearish. "Investor sentiment across consumer tech hardware is very dour, with many believing that the strong growth seen overall in iPhones over the past two years (+23% revenue compound annual growth rate) is likely to see sharp declines ahead as macro inflationary pressures take a bite out of consumer spending. We do not believe this is the case, in other words, we do not expect a repeat of FY2016 or FY2019 when revenues declined by ~10-15%," Suva writes. The analyst uncorks several reasons for his more optimistic view. "Our view is that the installed base of Apple’s iOS ecosystem is significantly larger now, implying an installed base at 1 billion plus iPhone users. Additionally, our research does not indicate smartphone replacement rates are lengthening (compared to recent levels) and are holding steady, and in some cases even shortening overall," Suva adds.

Services sales upswing: Suva's research shows Apple's services sales growth has cooled in 2022, in part due to a slowing economy. But that may change in 2023. "We expect price increases that were implemented in the last quarter to take effect in the ensuing quarters and will drive revenue growth ahead," Suva says on the services business.

Those new products: "We expect Apple to launch an AR/VR headset in 2023," Suva says. The analyst points to improvements in 5G connectivity and a competing offering from Meta's Oculus as key reasons Apple will finally enter the market. Any product announcement along these lines could propel the stock, Suva thinks.

Regulatory risk overblown: Recent reports contend that to comply with the Digital Markets Act in Europe, Apple may allow alternative app stores on its iPhones and iPads. Suva believes the impact to Apple's dominant app-store business is overblown. Says Suva: "In our view, there are several factors that may limit the impact from these off-store billing options including consumer behavior which in our view tends to be sticky, especially as it relates to the ability to securely pay and manage their subscriptions in one place."

The cash giveaways: Suva thinks Apple is poised to drop the mic when giving cash back to investors next year. "With free cash flow of ~$110 billion plus per year and net cash of $49 billion (as of year end FY22), we expect Apple’s cash chest to support at least $110 billion plus in shareholder returns per year, amounting to 4-5% of its current market cap in the form of buybacks and dividends. In spring 2023, we expect Apple to announce an incremental stock buyback of $85 billion after deploying ~$90 billion in FY2022. We also expect the company to raise its dividend by 10%," Suva writes.

Brian Sozzi is an editor-at-large and anchor at Yahoo Finance. Follow Sozzi on Twitter @BrianSozzi and on LinkedIn.

Click here for the latest stock market news and in-depth analysis, including events that move stocks

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Download the Yahoo Finance app for Apple or Android

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube

Related Quotes

Yahoo Finance Live anchors Dave Briggs and Seana Smith highlight what investors should expect in Tesla's fourth-quarter earnings call.

Elon Musk likes to attack circles of power. During the past few weeks, the Techno King, as he's known at Tesla , has lashed out at Dr Anthony Fauci, the face of America's response to the Covid-19 pandemic despite the risks that such an attack could backfire on him and more specifically on some of his companies like tesla whose the customer base is made up of progressives. The latter are often ardent defenders of Dr. Fauci.

Famed investor Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark Investment Management, unloaded one of her favorite stocks Jan. 23, perhaps trying to take advantage of its recent rebound. Ark funds dumped 175,491 shares of Exact Sciences , a medical diagnostics company famous for its at-home colon cancer test. Exact Sciences is the biggest holding in Wood's flagship Ark Innovation ETF .

AT&T reported Q4 earnings that topped estimates while full-year fiscal 2022 free cash flow edged by company guidance. T stock rose on the news.

Microsoft's earnings call was not without some serious red flags on the global economy.

If the sky-high forward dividend yield of 8.6% is making you consider a purchase of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) stock, you aren't alone. The future of this hospital real estate business seems quite certain; it'll keep doing what has worked in the past, namely buying and then renting out healthcare spaces.

3M (NYSE: MMM) is the kind of stock that I occasionally look at, conclude that the valuation is way too pricey for my tastes, and move on from. 3M is reducing its global manufacturing workforce by 2,500 positions to help cope with the weak demand environment. 3M is a complicated company that does a lot of different things.

2022 was a miserable one for investors, right? For most that’s probably true but most definitely not for Ken Griffin. The billionaire not only beat the market by a huge margin and outpaced his fellow billionaire colleagues, he did so at record-breaking levels. Per LCH investment data, Griffin’s hedge fund Citadel raked in profits of $16 billion – the most ever seen on Wall Street – whilst delivering for investors returns of 38% from its main hedge fund. Considering that performance, for investor

America's debt ceiling was reached – again – on January 19, 2023 as the country exceeded its $31.4 trillion spending cap. The cap was raised to that amount in December 2021. As much terms like "ceiling" and "cap" are used … Continue reading → The post Debit Limit Ceiling Crisis Could Hit Your 401(k), Social Security and Medicare appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

Less than 160 days from now, Virgin Galactic will launch its first load of paying tourists to space — maybe.

"We met or surpassed all of our profitability targets for the year all while investing at record levels," said CEO John Stankey.

The Federal Reserve faces a momentous decision in the coming weeks. The dial-back, if implemented, will be for good reason—the rate hikes look like they are starting to work. There’s another sign that the Fed’s rate hikes are working: The amount of money in the economy contracted in December.

Macroeconomic challenges are weighing on Annaly, making other ultra-high-yield dividend stocks far more appealing.

Millennials have given up on stocks. Is it time to follow suit?

Signs of an economic recession are prompting U.S. companies to streamline their operations and issue cautious forecasts as they anticipate a drop in demand from customers cutting back on spending. AT&T said it was expecting earnings for 2023 in the range of $2.35 and $2.45 per share, compared with analysts' estimates of $2.56 per share, according to Refinitiv data. The U.S. carrier added 656,000 postpaid phone subscribers in the latest quarter, above Factset estimates of 644,800 additions.

Tesla ‘s coming price cuts are going to make it very difficult for other electric vehicle startups—which means investors will have to be choosier when selecting stock in the sector. The Tesla (ticker: TSLA) cuts are evidence that EVs are passing from acute under-supply to potential over-supply, according to Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas. The ones he doesn’t like and recommends investors avoid are Fisker (FSR) and Lucid (LCID) shares.

(Reuters) -Boeing Co losses widened to $3.5 billion for 2022 but the U.S. planemaker reported its first yearly positive cash flow since 2018 on stronger commercial deliveries. Boeing shares fell 1.7% in premarket trading Wednesday after the company missed market expectations for revenue and earnings for the quarter. Boeing generated $3.1 billion in free cash flow in the final quarter of 2022.

AT&T ‘s fourth-quarter earnings beat Wall Street’s estimates. For AT&T (ticker: T), the driver this earnings season is free cash flow. AT&T set the 2023 forecast at $16 billion or more, matching estimates of $16.2 billion.

Companies that trade at low earnings multiples and pay big dividends have historically managed to outperform the broader market and post relatively strong returns during recessionary periods. With that in mind, read on for a look at two high-yield dividend stocks that are worth adding to your portfolio before this month is out. The company paid far too much to acquire the declining DirecTV business back in 2015, and it followed that up with another disastrous deal to acquire Time Warner in 2019.

Semiconductor equipment supplier ASML beat estimates for the fourth quarter and guided higher for the current period.

source