Arsenal transfer news: Declan Rice has ‘liked’ Saka IG post amid claim he wants to join – HITC – Football, Gaming, Movies, TV, Music

Well, the Arsenal transfer news is getting more exciting all the time.

If any Gunners’ supporter thought they had peaked this month with the addition of Leandro Trossard, they can guess again.

That’s because the Arsenal transfer news now is pointing toward a certain Declan Rice.

On Saturday, The Guardian reported that the West Ham United midfielder was interested in joining the North Londoners.

It is said that the England international – valued at £75 million [GMS] – is interested in the prospect of working under Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal beat Manchester United 3-2 on Sunday evening to move five points clear of Manchester City.

Bukayo Saka was arguably the North Londoners’ best player on the day and, interestingly, Rice himself has ‘liked’ the youngster’s Instagram post.

Due to their England relationship, Rice and Saka will know one another regardless.

But Rice will also no doubt be aware of the speculation regarding his transfer to Arsenal and it was interesting nonetheless to see him ‘like’ the 21-year-old’s Instagram upload.

Question is, would the West Ham get his game under Arteta?

If the Spaniard and Edu drop £75 million on him, you’d hope so.

But Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey have been virtually flawless this season and therefore it’s difficult to see where Rice – or any midfielder – would slot into Arteta’s best XI.

