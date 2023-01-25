Apple Watch saves a pregnant woman’s life during emergency: Here’s how | Mint – Mint

Jess Kelly from Costa Mesa, California, has claimed that her Apple Watch has saved her life during her 37th week of pregnancy. As per Kelly, on Dec 17, she was not feeling well. It was fortunate that Kelly received a high heart rate alert on her smartwatch device.

Jess Kelly from Costa Mesa, California, has claimed that her Apple Watch has saved her life during her 37th week of pregnancy. As per Kelly, on Dec 17, she was not feeling well. It was fortunate that Kelly received a high heart rate alert on her smartwatch device. The device informed her that her heart beat was above 120 beats per minute, while inactive for more than 10 minutes.

Kelly says that she received the alert two more times after a half hour period. “By the third time I thought something was going on, and maybe I should get this looked into,” added Kelly.

After receiving the three alerts from Apple watch, Kelly rushed to the hospital and found out that she was in labour and losing blood due to the complications in her pregnancy. Kelly delivered a healthy baby girl and named her Shelby Marie. Shelly gives credit to her Apple Watch for saving her life.

In a similar episode of Apple Watch’s life saving feature, a woman is crediting the device for saving her life. The Watch’s ECG app recently discovered a previously undiagnosed heart condition. According to a report by Apple Insider, Elain Thompson suffered seizures in 2018. Her daughter recommended her to wear an Apple Watch to monitor her health as part of the post-diagnosis treatment.

Apple introduced the electrocardiogram (ECG) app with the Apple Watch Series 4 in 2018. It can detect signs of atrial fibrillation and irregular heart rhythm that can lead to blood clots in the heart.

Apple Watch’s ECG app recently detected Thompson’s irregular heart rhythm, and alerted her about the same. She then consulted the cardiologist, who fitted with a heart monitor for a week. The monitor eventually diagnosed Thompson with a heart blockage and installed a pacemaker to help with her condition.

Thompson credits Apple Watch for detecting her heart condition. “It saved my life. If I hadn’t had the alert I wouldn’t have brought it up with the doctor. Now I wear the Apple Watch all the time,” she told The Independent.



