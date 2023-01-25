Aptera details, Lightyear 0, Tesla heat pump, luxury EV leases … – Green Car Reports

Lucid offers one of many expected luxury EV leases tapping into federal money. Aptera details the first of its three-wheeled solar EVs due to have up to a 1,000-mile range. Tesla claims its heat pump is better. And Lightyear bails on its solar-car starting line and skips to the future. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

The Aptera Launch Edition solar EV detailed Friday will offer a range of 400 miles on battery power and potentially up to 40 miles of additional range per day from the sun—although it won’t offer Tesla Supercharging quite yet.

Federal EV tax credit rules afforded by the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) last year now allow a credit of up to $7,500 to be applied to companies leasing EVs regardless of any price cap. That’s already starting to lead to some government subsidized luxury EV leases that, controversially, will apply to imported luxury EVs too.

Lightyear announced this morning that it’s stopped production of the Lightyear 0 solar EV, due to financial issues. Instead it’s leaning forward to the mass-production Lightyear 2, it says.

And cold-weather EV range can be a problem, but heat pumps are part of the remedy. Tesla last week detailed what distinguishes its unit from the rest, and it goes so far as to claim that its design performs well in very cold weather where others fall short.

Formula E is running with Lucid motors. Uber is looking for a spacious, lower-performance EV for ride-hailing. And the Civic Hybrid is next in Honda’s shift to about half hybrids. This and more, here at Green Car Reports. Honda has confirmed that the Civic Hybrid is due as a sedan and hatchback in 2024—and to be competitive, look for combined fuel economy in the vicinity of 50 mpg. And aside from the CR-V Fuel Cell, the brand still has no plans to offer plug-in hybrids anytime soon. The Gen 3 race car for Formula E takes tech from the production Lucid Air. The race cars’…

Higher top speeds aren’t necessary in EVs for urban environments, Uber’s CEO said, adding that designing for a lower top speed could lower costs.

A Civic Hybrid sedan and hatchback will arrive in 2024 to rival the Toyota Corolla Hybrid and Hyundai Elantra Hybrid, Honda has confirmed.

In Gen 3 cars, Lucid is supplying the front motors that aim for maximum energy recovery—helping to make the race faster and more exciting.

Ford might be considering a new charging connector. The shift to wind and solar is making EVs cleaner, fast. And Polestar switches to rear-wheel drive. This and more, here at Green Car Reports. Polestar is seeking a 300-mile range for its Polestar 2, as part of a switch of its single-motor model to…

The driving range of all-wheel-drive versions has improved as well, and a new front-end design more cleanly packages active-safety hardware.

In a proposed and patented charging connector, Ford would use a magnetic system to help align physical charge pins precisely.

The EIA forecasts that wind and solar will together account for 16% of total electricity generation in 2023, up from 14% in 2022 and 8% in 2018.

Valmet currently produces the niche Lightyear 0 in Finland, but the company has halted production and Lightyear now says its focus is on the Lightyear 2.

All Tesla models now have heat pumps—a complete turnaround versus a few years ago when it considered the tech unnecessary.

Leasing may become a more popular option for those seeking high-end luxury EVs as an unintended side effect of the Inflation Reduction Act.

