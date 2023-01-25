‘Criminal Minds,’ ‘The Menu’ Top Weekly Whip U.S. Streaming Charts – Media Play News

Media Play News

Stephanie Prange

January 24, 2023

Paramount+’s “Criminal Minds: Evolution” led the Whip Media chart of streaming originals, while The Menu, streaming on HBO Max, again led the Whip Media chart of streaming movies among U.S. consumers for the week ended Jan. 22.

A reboot of the popular crime thriller, “Criminal Minds: Evolution” continues and expands upon the 2005-20 CBS series “Criminal Minds” for streaming audiences. It has just been renewed for a second season. In the current season, the FBI’s elite team of criminal profilers comes up against their greatest threat yet, an UnSub who has used the pandemic to build a network of other serial killers. Original cast members reprising their roles include Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Adam Rodriguez and Paget Brewster.

Searchlight Pictures’ The Menu, featuring an ensemble cast that includes Ralph Fiennes and Anya Taylor-Joy (both Golden Globe nominees), follows a group of diners at an exclusive, remote island restaurant who are confronted with horror.

TV Time, a Whip Media company, is a free TV and movie viewership tracking app with 21 million global users. The streaming originals chart rankings are determined by streaming original TV series with the greatest share of views in the given week, among a balanced panel of U.S. users of the TV Time app. The movie rankings are determined from streaming movies with the greatest share of views in the given week, among a balanced panel of U.S. users of the TV Time app.

Remaining at No. 2 on the streaming movies chart was Glass Onion, which started streaming on Netflix Dec. 23. The sequel to the Lionsgate murder mystery hit Knives Out features Daniel Craig reprising his role as detective Benoit Blanc as he uncovers a new murderer. The film also stars Edward Norton and Kate Hudson.

Debuting at No. 3 on the streaming movies chart was Universal’s Violent Night, which started streaming on Peacock Jan. 20. The Christmas-themed film follows mercenaries who attack the estate of a wealthy family, but who run up against Santa Claus. It stars David Harbour and John Leguizamo.

Debuting at No. 2 on the stream originals chart was “That ‘90s Show,” which debuted on Netflix Jan. 19. Set during the summer of 1995, the reboot features characters and locales from its predecessor “That ‘70s Show.”

Remaining at No. 3 on the streaming originals chart was “Star Wars: The Bad Batch,” season two of which premiered on Disney+ Jan. 4. It’s a sequel to and spin-off of the series “Star Wars: The Clone Wars.”



Top Streaming Originals Among U.S. Consumers for the Week Ended Jan. 22:



Top Streaming Movies Among U.S. Consumers Jan. 20-22:

