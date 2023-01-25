Is All That Breathes on HBO Max? (Where to watch) – Hidden Remote

All That Breathes on HBO and HBO Max Feb. 7, 2023.

All eyes are usually on the Best Picture category when the Oscar nominations are announced. Another important one to turn your eyes to is the Documentary Feature Film section, as there are great and inspiring real-life stories that also deserve the recognition! One of them is All That Breathes.

The doc made its world premiere debut at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival in January 2022. Directed by Shaunak Sen, the film features brothers Nadeem and Mohammad who are working hard to protect the black kite, a bird of prey essential to the ecosystem in New Delhi, India, per the synopsis. As the birds are continually injured due to environmental toxicity, the brothers do all they can to help rescue and rehabilitate the majestic animals so they can return to their home above.

Now that it’s been nominated for an Oscar, the documentary is gaining more attention. Is there a platform where you can stream it online? We’ve got the answer for you below!

As of Jan. 25, 2023, All That Breathes is not streaming online. But that is going to change very soon. There’s a date to mark on your calendars!

We just have to be a bit more patient and wait until Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023 when the doc debuts on both HBO and HBO Max. If you want to watch it on TV, be sure you tune in at 9 p.m. ET for the almost two-hour film. The story about the importance of co-existence will be streaming on HBO Max on Feb. 7 as well.

The other documentary films that could take home a win from the awards ceremony are All the Beauty and the Bloodshed, Fire of Love, A House Made of Splinters, and Navalny.

All That Breathes begins streaming Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023 on HBO Max. A list of all of this year’s Academy Awards nominees can be found on the Oscars website.

Build your custom FanSided TV email newsletter with news and analysis on All Television and all your favorite sports teams, TV shows, and more.

Your favorite teams, topics, and players all on your favorite mobile devices.

© 2023 Minute Media – All Rights Reserved. The content on this site is for entertainment and educational purposes only. All advice, including picks and predictions, is based on individual commentators’ opinions and not that of Minute Media or its related brands. All picks and predictions are suggestions only. No one should expect to make money from the picks and predictions discussed on this website. For more information, please read our Legal Disclaimer. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

source