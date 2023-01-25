Apple iPadOS 16 – Review 2023 – PCMag Middle East

iPadOS 16 is here, and it comes with numerous tools that expand your iPad‘s functionality. With it, Apple delivers powerful features that elevate its tablets to near-laptop levels of versatility and utility. New iOS-related features are excellent additions to the ecosystem, and iPads dating back to 2018 enjoy relatively uniform improvements—at least until M1-exclusive features launch later this year. The productivity-focused Stage Manager feature lacks polish, but that shouldn’t stop you from enjoying the rest of what this excellent OS brings to the table.

Apple has released a new update to iPadOS 16: version 16.3. This update comes with notable improvements and security adjustments. One of the most prominent enhancements is the ability to use physical security keys as part of the two-factor authentication process when signing into your account from a new device.

In addition, iOS 16.3 supports 2nd-generation HomePods, has improved Freeform app functionality, and sees several Siri enhancements. Take a look at Apple’s support page for the full rundown on the new features.

Naturally, there is some degree of overlap between iPadOS 16 and iOS 16, which you should expect given the platforms’ similarities. For example, iPads and iPhones both receive enhanced iMessage functionality with the inclusion of new edit, undo, and mark-as-read functions. If you send a message to another iPadOS 16 or iOS 16 user, you can long-press the sent message to undo the send or edit the message (within a two-minute window). In a nice touch, Apple lets you see the message’s edit history.

You can also mark messages as unread by either left-clicking or sliding over a message. This retains the message’s blue dot icon that signifies it’s unread. Note that this feature only works on your end; a sender can still see that you received and read the message. In addition, these features only work if you’re sending a message to someone who also uses iMessage. (For more, check out Erase Embarrassing Typos: How to Edit, Unsend Texts on Your iPhone.)

iPadOS 16 now lets you create a shared photo library, so that anyone with the proper permissions can view or download images. A new Shared Library icon (a two-person silhouette) located in the Photos app’s top-right corner lets you quickly add any image to this well. The Camera app also has this icon, so any photos you take are immediately added to Shared Library. This is a great tool for capturing special moments that you want others to experience, such as a graduation or birthday party. You can edit and change who has access to this library via the Photos menu in Settings.

iOS 16’s Live Text enhancements also come to iPadOS. This feature lets you highlight text in a photo to copy it, paste it, translate it, or perform a quick online search. This functionality includes video, too. If you pause a video, Live Text accurately identifies words you hover over in a frame. There are limits to this feature’s accuracy, however; Live Text has a harder time discerning words in a blurry or fast-moving video.

This impressive AI has been expanded to recognize the subject of a photo or video, not just text. Called Visual Look Up, this feature lets you long-press the subject to highlight it as a separate PNG, independent of the background. You can copy and paste the highlighted subject into other applications, iMessage, Mail, or Notes. As someone who frequently uses photo editing software for those purposes, I appreciate having this feature integrated into the operating system. My family hasn’t stopped receiving stickers of my cat since the iPadOS 16 beta launched in July.

The lauded Focus system overhaul makes its way into iPadOS 16, too. You can customize Focus to suit your task or goal, letting you adjust how apps behave while Focus is active. For example, you can turn off email notifications when your Personal Focus is in effect and never see an after-hours email again. It takes discipline to be able to walk away from the dreaded sense of obligation that comes from ignoring work-related communications, but Focus helps drown out the noise.

If you use your iPad for work, you’ll be pleased to learn that collaboration has received sweet improvements with iPadOS 16. With iPadOS 15, you could share files with other people by sending them a copy. However, any changes made to these files would only live on the users’ individual devices. iPadOS 16 eliminates that pain with the Freeform app, which grants collaborative permissions. This lets anyone with access to the project edit, add, or delete items in the file. If you’ve ever worked with Android 13’s Google Docs, this feature should sound familiar.

Finally, Apple corrected a glaring iPadOS omission by giving iPad owners the Weather app. It’s hard to believe that iPads didn’t have this function in the past, but it’s here, and a welcome addition.

Stage Manager is a multitasking tool that revolutionizes how you use your iPad. It’s a vastly more in-depth and intuitive feature compared with the iPad’s basic Slide Over function because it offers Mac-like windowing and window customization. Thankfully, Apple budged on its previous Stage Manager stance, which made the feature exclusive to M1-chip iPads. Stage Manager functionality is extended to iPad Air (5th generation), iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation and later), and iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation and later).

Stage Manager isn’t active by default, so you must enable it from Control Panel. Once active, your iPad’s display shows a tiled strip of your applications on the screen’s left side, with your main app positioned in the screen’s center. Thanks to the new window-resizing options, you can have up to four apps open in this workspace—any more and the least-used app gets pushed into its own workspace. However, these smaller workspace tiles can be used to offset multiple apps, not just one. With some smart screen management, you can have four workspaces with four apps grouped in each tile, plus up to four on your main display. That’s 20 apps at your fingertips at any given time, which is a massive lead over Android 13‘s two-app, split-screen mode. Stage Manager is an excellent tool for organizing frequently used apps, and it gives the iPad MacBook-like functionality.

The second major change comes in the form of external monitor support. This lets you use a monitor as a second iPad screen, and add even more apps to a Stage Manager workspace. Unfortunately, the feature is locked to iPads with Apple’s M1 Chip (including the 5th Gen iPad Air; the 11-inch, 3rd Gen iPad Pro; and the 12.9-inch, 5th Gen iPad Pro). Note: Apple has removed this feature from iPadOS 16 (it was in the beta) so it can iron some wrinkles. External monitor support is slated to come later this year.

Convenient keyboard and right-click optimizations add laptop-like functionality to your iPad, too. Previously, a right-click opened the same menu that tapping or long-pressing did (a basic cut, copy, or paste tab). With iPadOS 16, right-clicking a blank screen area lets you create a new folder or app-specific functions depending on what you’re using. In some cases, the new input doesn’t alter the function, but the menu changes to a more Mac-like appearance. For example, Notepad now has Replace, Format, Look Up, Translate, and Share options. There are even new keyboard shortcuts, such as CMD+M (minimize) and Globe+F (fullscreen/zoom).

iPadOS 16 still has a few odd bugs here and there, particularly regarding the new display functions introduced with Stage Manager. We noted the following in our tests:

Stage Manager lets you use apps in a much more freeing manner, but it has its fair share of limitations. We hope to see its functionality improve as iPadOS 16 receives updates.

There are many subtle iPadOS 16 tweaks and improvements that add up to create a vastly more user-friendly experience. The new keyboard and trackpad functionality alone give the iPad a satisfying laptop feel, for example. There’s more to come, too. Developers can now use Apple’s new DriverKit to create specialized drivers for the macOS and iPadOS platforms. For instance, these drivers can potentially enhance Thunderbolt by widening the range of supported tablet accessories (and letting developers improve functionality for existing ones).

You can now better adjust your iPad’s display scaling. In the past, you could only swap between standard and zoomed displays. With iPadOS 16, you have a More Space option that tightens the UI, icons, and font elements to deliver a spacious, desktop-like screen. This is particularly useful when using Stage Manager.

Virtual Memory Swap is now a function for M1-powered iPads. Essentially, when your device runs out of RAM capacity for apps and other projects, the iPad uses empty storage space for RAM functions. The M1 chip houses both RAM and storage on the same chip, so memory types can efficiently and quickly communicate. That said, there are limitations with this new tech. For one, it is exclusive to M1 iPads. Also, this feature requires 128GB of storage space, so you can’t use it with 64GB iPads.

iPadOS 16 includes the many terrific features that make iOS 16 a terrific mobile operating system, plus iPad-specific enhancements that work well or show great promise. It feels like Apple prematurely released Stage Manager, as it lacks the company’s usual highly polished experience, but it might see improvements with an update slated for later this year. Either way, iPadOS 16 is worth a download, as it further unifies Apple’s excellent mobile platforms, and offers some MacBook-like functionality.

For more on Apple software, check out our macOS Ventura review.

